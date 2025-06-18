Danao City strengthens Public Communication Network: sustaining good governance through information access

When we provide truthful and timely information, we enable Danawanons to engage in governance, access services, and make informed decisions.

June 17, 2025 – The City Government of Danao , led by Mayor Mix Durano and the Public Information Office (PIO), conducted an Inter-Office Alignment and Briefing to strengthen its public communication network and reaffirm its commitment to good governance through accessible information.

Attended by department heads and Public Information Associates (PIAs), the session focused on unifying messaging efforts across offices to ensure timely, transparent, and community-centered communication.

Mayor Durano urged all departments to develop information that not only informs but also empowers citizens.

“When we provide truthful and timely information, we enable Danawanons to engage in governance, access services, and make informed decisions,” he said. He stressed that this commitment must continue beyond the current administration to serve future generations.

City Information Officer of Danao City, Michelle Mondigo echoed this, emphasizing that effective communication builds trust and civic engagement. “Good governance is sustained when information access remains a priority regardless of who is in office,” she noted.

First established in 2015 under the PIO, the city’s network of PIAs plays a vital role in ensuring that every department contributes to a consistent and reliable public information system.

This latest alignment underscores Danao City’s call for continuity in upholding transparency, unity, and public service excellence.