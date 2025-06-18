Mandaue buy-bust: E-bike driver nabbed with P500 million shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An e-bike driver was arrested after 800 grams of suspected shabu worth P5,440,000 were seized in his possession during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City on Tuesday afternoon, June 17.

The Mandaue buy-bust operation was conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

PDEA operatives arrested a certain “Amel,” 41 years old and an e-bike driver for selling suspected shabu to undercover agents along M. Logarta Street, Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

READ:

Also confiscated during the Mandaue drug sting were buy-bust money used during the said operation, and other non-drug evidence.

Although he was caught in Mandaue City, ‘Amel’ is reportedly a resident of Barangay San Roque in Talisay City, Cebu.

Authorities said the operation was prompted by a tip from a confidential informant and a two-week case buildup. Additionally, intelligence reports revealed that ‘Amel’ was able to dispose of an average of one to two kilos of shabu per week.

The confiscated pieces of evidence have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition, authorities said.

The suspect in the Mandaue buy-bust is currently detained at the PDEA-7 facility in Lahug, Cebu City. He will be facing charges for violating Section 5, Article II of the Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The other agencies that participated in the Mandaue buy-bust include the Mandaue City Police Office – City Intelligence Unit/City Drug Enforcement Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group 7, and Naval Forces Central.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP