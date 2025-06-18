Biker slammed by Lapu-Lapu mayor for risky stunts on road caught on video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The biker who was seen in a viral video recklessly riding a bicycle, overtaking a car, and nearly getting hit by a PUJ (public utility jeepney, a multicab) and a modern jeepney, has been identified.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan addressed the public through a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 18, after the video circulated online and gained attention.

Mayor Chan expressed his disappointment over the man’s dangerous actions caught on camera.

“Pagkapait na lang kung iyang ibutang ang iyang kaugalingon sa peligro ug sa samang higayon maamong sab ang ubang motorista nga nagtarong intawon og drive,” Chan said.

(I am disappointed that he put himself in danger and at the same time, other law-abiding motorists on the road.)

The 18-year-old biker, who is from Cordova, showed up with his elder sister at the Mayor’s office at past noon.

In a live video at the Mayor’s office, the cyclist apologized for what he did.

“Nangayo kog pasaylo sa akong gibuhat,” the cyclist, who was wearing a face mask, said after the mayor gave him the microphone to say what he had to say.

(I apologize for what I did.)

He also asks other cyclists not to follow what he did.

Earlier, the mayor said initial information had already been gathered about the individual involved.

He said that further investigation revealed that this was not the first time the man performed such dangerous stunts on public roads.

In his post, Chan said that the cyclist’s actions gave nearby motorcycle riders a scare as he put himself and other road users at risk as well.

“Nindot kaayo ang epekto sa pagbike kay makatabang kini sa atong panglawas, pero unta atong ibutang sa atong hunahuna ang atong safety,” he added.

(The effect of biking is good because it can help in improving our health, but we hope that we should also think of our safety.)

Chan also reminded the public of the importance of following traffic laws and prioritizing safety.

While biking is a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transport, the mayor said that it should never come at the cost of one’s safety or the safety of others.

While one of the bikers seen in that viral video was already recognized, Mayor Chan did not elaborate on what actions or sanctions that he would take against the cyclist or cyclists, when they would all be located and identified.

This all started with a viral video capturing a cyclist’s stunt on the road in Lapu-Lapu City where the cyclist and his friends gave motorists a scare as one of them brazenly zigzagged and counterflowed from traffic putting himself and other motorists in danger.

The cyclist nearly missed a multicab (PUJ) and nearly collided head on with a modern jeepney as he zigzagged and counterflowed from traffic as shown in the viral video.

