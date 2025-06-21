Crafted with Pride: The Artistry and Identity of Neil Felipp

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In celebration of Pride Month, we look into the story of a Cebuano designer whose journey in fashion is as bold and beautiful as his creations.

From making clothes for his yaya—just because he thought she deserved to look better to creating world renowned pieces, this artist is showing the world how talent and craftsmanship can work beautifully together.

That boy grew up to become a designer, not of clothes, but of unique minaudieres that each tell a bold and imaginative story.

From Cebu to the world, meet, Neil Felipp, 35.

Though he recalled having designed something for his yaya in her younger years, Felipp found a somewhat different kind of passion in designing.

Neil Felipp found himself designing luxury bags which are hand crafted by artisans in the locality.

But just like most of the success stories we know of, it was a walk in the park for Felipp to be recognized.

“It was a challenge building a name in the industry especially ten years ago because when you say you are gay and a designer in the fashion industry, they would immediately stereotype you that you are into apparel design not knowing that the fashion industry is as diverse at the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital.

To be able to rise up and make a name for his own was made possible because of the people who helped him.

“But despite the challenges I faced, what I do like most about my industry is the community that I was able to create. A community that is not only inspiring but up lifting,” he added.

From designing for his yaya, to making his first bag creation for his mom, Felipp, knew that his passion for designing will soon take the world one piece at a time.

Felipp started his label back in 2010. And from then on, he has received awards, and acknowledgements from both local and international press, and award-giving bodies.

His creations did not just wow award-giving bodies, but also celebrities from all around the world.

Neil Felipp shared with CDN Digital how he usually starts his creative process for his pieces.

“As for my creative process, it always begin with a story whether it would come from literature or experience. What is most vital in every piece is the story. You can say it is the soul of the piece. For example, the Medusa & Midas minaudiere. It is a surreal idea of what would happen if Medusa & Midas would meet and fall in love. Both cursed as they were, they decided on the deadly embrace. As Medusa turns to gold while Midas turns to stone, their lips are forever in a kiss.”

And in each piece, he unravels a story that has slowly etched in his loyal customers and is slowly making its way to the rest of the world.

Just recently, Felipp, brought his creation into a bigger spotlight— Grand Palais, Paris, France.

“One of my favorite pieces would be the Siren Minaudiere and Oceania Minaudiere. The Siren minaudiere being that it is the first minaudiere I ever designed and the Oceania minaudiere as being one of the most iconic of my pieces for its design. One of the recent and groundbreaking venues where I have showcase my creations is in the heart of Grand Palais, Paris, France,” he said.

Known for combining fine metalwork, unique materials, and a touch of ethereal elegance, his signature style shines through in every bag, jewelry, or home accessory.

Each of his piece is crafted with care, shells are hand-picked, metalwork is shaped into whimsical forms, and painters add detailed touches of nature.

For this Cebuano artist, fashion has always been about more than aesthetics. It’s about soul, narrative, and the courage to challenge expectations not just in design, but in identity. And this Pride Month, his story stands as a celebration of authenticity, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community. /END