Visayan Electric leads Brigada Eskwela 2025 effort at Banilad Elementary School

The halls of Banilad Elementary School buzzed with fresh color last June 7, 2025, as over 100 employee-volunteers from Visayan Electric Co. came together for Brigada Eskwela 2025.

This forms part of the company’s annual initiative to support public schools in preparing for the upcoming academic year. From repainting classrooms and refurbishing desks to cleaning the school grounds, volunteers dedicate their day to creating a safer and more conducive learning environment for students and teachers.

This year’s Brigada Eskwela was especially meaningful for Visayan Electric, as the company chose to bring its community efforts closer to home, supporting a school located just a few blocks from its main office.

Brigada Eskwela on its 13th year

“This is our 13th Brigada Eskwela, and this year we brought it closer to home,” said Mark Anthony Kindica, OIC-President and General Manager of Visayan Electric. “Through this, we hope to make the learning environment better for our students and teachers. We really support education because we believe they are our future. We hope they enjoy going to school and strive for a better future for everyone.”

Beyond the day’s clean-up activities, Visayan Electric also funded the renovation of the school’s administrative office, which had previously been in unsafe condition.

Banilad Elementary School Principal Vivian Tagupa expressed deep gratitude during the opening program. “Your contributions are not measured merely in quantity but in the positive impact you bring. You have helped create a more conducive learning environment, strengthen our programs, and most importantly, showed our students that they are valued, supported, and surrounded by a community that cares,” she added.

She further shared how much the support meant to the school in an interview. “Importante kaayo ang pagpangandam sa eskwelahan,” she said. “Salamat gyud kaayo sa Visayan Electric, nga pinakauna gyud nga nihatag og panahon para mapanindot ang among mga classrooms.”

“Preparing the classrooms before classes start is really important,” she said. “We’re very thankful to Visayan Electric for being the first to show up and help make our classrooms look better.”

Visayan Electric’s Brigada Eskwela initiative continues to strengthen its partnership with the Department of Education and the local communities it serves. Other CSR programs under Visayan Electric include Tindak sa Kaugmaon, SignEskwela, and the Schools Rewiring Project.

As the school welcomes students back this June, it does so brighter and better—thanks to the support of Visayan Electric.

