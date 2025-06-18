Comelec cancels registration of Duterte Youth party-list

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division has decided to cancel the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list.

According to Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, the decision will be promulgated on Wednesday.

“The Comelec will release today the resolution on Duterte Youth by a vote of 2-1, cancelling the registration of Duterte Youth party-list,” Garcia told reporters in an interview.

He noted that the decision stemmed from a 2019 case filed against the organization.

In 2019, youth leaders filed a petition seeking to nullify the group’s registration status, as the Comelec en banc had approved it without publishing the organization’s petition, and without holding a proper hearing on the party list’s application.

These procedures are mandated under the Party-list System Act.

Garcia said the decision on Wednesday is still not final and executory, as the party-list organization can file a motion for reconsideration within five days.

“The decision of the division is not final, and there is a chance that the vote of one member might change when the en banc is held,” the Comelec chief explained.

The proclamation of the party list was suspended due to its pending cases before the poll body.

It ranked second in the party-list race with over 2 million votes.

