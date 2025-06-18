Residential rate for Visayan Electric consumers down by P0.13/kWh for June-July billing

This brings the overall residential rate down to P11.03/kWh from last month’s P11.16/kWh. For a household consuming 200 kWh, this translates to a savings of P26.

The decrease in rates is attributed to lower generation costs resulting from the decline in electricity prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), an avenue where electricity is bought and traded. Additionally, the rates of the Ancillary Services–Reserve Market (AS-RM) have also decreased, further contributing to the overall reduction in residential rates. Ancillary Services are services that ensure stability and reliability of the power grid.

While rates have gone down, Visayan Electric continues to remind consumers to be mindful of their energy consumption to avoid bill shock. The company also urges the public to observe electrical safety precautions, especially now that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has officially announced the onset of the rainy season.

“This rainy season, let us make sure that our electrical appliances and connections are kept safe and away from areas that are exposed to the elements to avoid any electrical-related accidents,” suggests Visayan Electric OIC-President and General Manager Mark Kindica.