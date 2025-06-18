Roque asylum request in Netherlands denied — Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s application for asylum in the Netherlands has been denied, said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday.

The latest update on Roque’s whereabouts and status came after he continues to refuse to return to the country despite being the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a Pampanga court for qualified human trafficking.

“As far I know, he was not granted asylum by the Netherlands. So he is in Germany,” said Remulla in Filipino during a chance interview with reporters.

According to Remulla, with Roque asylum request being denied, he may then be extradited “when the time comes.”

“But maybe there’s no need because his passport is about to be canceled,” he said.

Once his passport is canceled, Remulla said Roque will then become an “undocumented alien,” and will be arrested by the International Criminal Police Organization or Interpol.

However, Remulla said there is no definite timeline on when Roque’s passport will be cancelled.

Asked to confirm if Roque is indeed in Germany, Remulla responded: “That’s what I know, that’s what I was told.”

“Because in the EU (European Union), as long as you have a visa, the EU has open borders,” he explained.

“But if he is a fugitive from justice, especially if he loses his documentation, Interpol can chase him,” the Department of Justice (DOJ) chief added.

Roque (and several other accused, including Cassandra Ong) is facing an arrest warrant for violation of Section 4(1), in relation to Section 6 (c) of Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

The warrant was based on a qualified human trafficking case filed by the DOJ against Roque and several others for their alleged involvement in the operations of Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) and alleged scam hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

The DOJ noted Roque’s participation was not just limited to being a lawyer for Whirlwind Corporation — the company which leased land to Lucky South 99 — but was also the representative of the Pogo.

