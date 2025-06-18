Teves now recovering after appendix surgery

MANILA, Philippines — Detained former Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves is now recuperating after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday, said his legal counsel.

Teves’ lawyer, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, issued the update on the expelled lawmaker’s health after he underwent surgery at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Appendectomy is an operation to remove the appendix when it is infected.

“I am very happy to report that the operation on Rep. Arni Teves at the PGH was successful. He is now recuperating well,” said Topacio.

He also thanked Teves’ surgeon for the success of the procedure.

Wake-up call for BJMP

Topacio then tagged the whole ordeal as a “wake-up call” to the alleged shortcomings of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

He is particularly referring to the situation when medical emergencies happen to inmates.

The lawyer said it took several hours before Teves was given medical attention.

He also accused the BJMP of depriving Teves of his right to his own choices of treatment and medical professionals due to “illogical and archaic rules biased against private hospitals.”

“It also demonstrates the potentially fatal results when trial courts, such as Branch 51 of the Regional Trial Court of Manila, do not abide by directives of the Supreme Court concerning the issuance of commitment orders, thus short-circuiting the judicial process for the safeguarding of detention prisoners,” said Topacio.

Furthermore, the counsel also chided persons who doubted Teves’ condition.

Stomach pains

The former lawmaker was first hospitalized on Tuesday morning after suffering from stomach pains.

He was then transferred to the PGH at around 11:30 p.m. the same day, before undergoing surgery on Wednesday early morning.

Topacio earlier said that all trial courts where Teves has pending cases had been informed of the expelled lawmaker’s situation.

Teves is facing 10 counts of murder, 14 counts of frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder under the Revised Penal Code.

These charges relate to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in what is known as the Pamplona Massacre in 2023.

After years of being overseas, the expelled lawmaker was deported by the government of Timor-Leste following his arrest by Timorese immigration authorities on May 28 at his residence in Dili.

He was flown back to the Philippines the next evening.

