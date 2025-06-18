Freddy Gonzalez steps down as PFF national teams director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) confirmed on Wednesday, June 18, the departure of Freddy Gonzalez as the Senior National Teams Director and Men’s National Team Manager.

Gonzalez’s brief stint with PFF played a key role in elevating the Philippine football to a whole new level, particularly overseeing both the men’s and women’s national teams.

However, upon serious reflection, Gonzales decided to end his PFF position.

“It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to be a part of this team, and I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision to make—one that required much introspection. Now is the time for me to focus on other pursuits and opportunities, both personal and professional,” he added.

CHEERING FROM THE SIDELINES

Gonzalez also thanked the players for their dedication and credited them for helping change the culture of the national team.

“They have made a real difference in Philippine football in a short period,” he said. “I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines and can’t wait to see them become a force in Asia.”

Under Gonzalez’s leadership, the Men’s National Team made a notable run in the ASEAN Championship and began its Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign on a promising note.

He also oversaw efforts to strengthen the youth pipeline and raise operational standards across national squads.

“We are grateful for Freddy’s dedication and his work to advance our national team programs. His impact on the federation and Philippine football is deeply appreciated,” said PFF president John Gutierrez.

Gutierrez added that the PFF intends to continue the momentum Gonzalez helped build.

“We remain fully committed to the framework Freddy put in place. With continued support from stakeholders, we’ll ensure that our national team programs are well-supported and positioned for further growth,” he said.

Gonzales was appointed by the PFF in January 2024. He was initially tasked to oversee the Philippine Men’s National Football Team.

Also stepping down is Assistant Team Manager Mikkel Paris. The PFF is expected to announce updates on national team leadership in the coming weeks.

