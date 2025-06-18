MCC opens 150 slots for applicants who failed entrance exam

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The administration of the Mandaue City College (MCC) will open 15o slots for aspiring students who took but failed the entrance exams.

Dr. Joey Rivamonte, the MCC administrator, said they could only accommodate this much because of their limitation in classrooms and teaching personnel.

Last June 16, more than 500 students and parents flocked to Mandaue City Hall to request endorsement letters in hopes of gaining admission to the MCC. Many of them were applicants who did not pass the school’s entrance exams.

Rivamonte said some of the applications already submitted to MCC the endorsement letter from Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, who chairs the city’s education committee.

Sanchez earlier said that the issuance of an endorsement letter does not guarantee admission at the city college, which will be left for its administration to decide on.

MCC admission

Rivamonte said MCC can accommodate a maximum of 600 incoming first-year students. To date, 450 slots were already filled.

The remaining 150 slots will be given to those who failed the entrance exams but continue to seek admission. A total of 1, 000 applicants took their entrance exams.

MCC, Rivamonte said, cannot exceed its enrollment target because of their limitations in classroom and the number of their teaching personnel.

At present, MCC only has 22 classrooms, including laboratories, and around 70 teachers, most of whom are part-timers. The college offers nine academic programs.

Selection process

To officially start the selection process for the remaining 150 slots, Rivamonte said that they will have to convene members of the college’s Academic Council.

He said that the selection process will include the ranking of the applicants based on the result of their entrance exams, senior high school grades and the outcome of their interviews.

Rivamonte said it is understandable that many would want to enroll at the MCC because of their free tuition offer and the college’s accessibility.

