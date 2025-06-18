Lapu-Lapu City: Viral biker says sorry for reckless road stunts

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The biker who went viral on social media for pulling a dangerous stunt while along the national highway in Brgy. Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City Monday night surrendered to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Wednesday afternoon, June 18.

Charles (not his real name), 18, admitted that what he did was reckless and made a promise never to do it again.

He also issued a public apology as he urged other bikers to follow what he did.

“Mangayo lang ko og pasensya sa nabuhat nako pag atong hitaboa. Sorry kaayo katong truck. Mangayo kog pasaylo pud sa akong gibuhat pud. Ug katong mga bikers pud, ayaw sunda akong gibuhat kay delikado to siya ug mao na ang advise nako nga ayaw gyud to sundan gyud og maayo. Drive safe lang always,” he said.

(I wanted to seek apology for what I did. I wanted to say sorry to the truck [driver]. I wanted to say sorry for what I did. And to the other bikers, don’t do what I did because it was very dangerous. Always drive safe.)

No legal actions for now

Chan, for his part, said that he will not take legal actions against Charles. For now, Chan said that it is enough that Charles’ attention was called and he was given “guidance.”

The mayor, however, warned that he will refer Charles’ case to his legal team if he would repeat what he did.

“Pwede gyud nato siya ma filan og kaso. We will refer this to our legal team, para sa maong gibuhat nga nakabutang sa pelegro sa kinatibok-an sa katawhan,” the mayor said.

(We can file a case against him. We can refer this to our legal team because of what he did that endangered the people.)

Reckless stunt

Chan posted a video of Charles’ reckless stunt on his social media page on Wednesday morning and called for information to identify him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Charles, who was accompanied by his older sister, appeared at the Office of the Mayor at City Hall.

Wearing a ball cap and a face mask, Charles said, that the video of his dangerous stunt was taken by a friend as they were traveling along the circumferential road in Brgy. Marigondon on their way home to Cordova town between 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday.

“Dili unta ko mobuhat ato, sa akong amigo man gud kay ganahan siya og kalipay, pasikat. Pero kanang pasikat, dili pasikat sa media kuan ra sa amoa rang kalingaw ra ba. Mao to napugos ra pud ko nga na galgal ra gyud ko,” he told Chan.

(I didn’t want to do it by my friends asked me to because they wanted to have fun and to show off. But I never wanted to show off on social media, it was just for our fun. My friends prodding forced me to do it.)

Viral video

Charles said he was unaware that one of his three companions took a video of him when he swerved to the opposite lane, to the direction of an approaching truck.

He said he was surprised to learn that his video had gone viral.

“Wala kahibaw nga gi videohan ko nila mao to na shock ko pagkakita nako nga nag viral na ko sa video,” he said.

(I did not know what a video was taken that is why I was shocked to learn that the video had gone viral.)

Not the first time

Chan said it was not the first time that he heard reports of Charles’ dangerous stunts, “murag hari sa karsada (like the king of the road).”

“Daghan nag reports nga sige na gibuhat nimo nga mga ingon ani,” the mayor told him.

(I have been getting reports of what you do.)

Mayor Chan said he felt very concerned when he saw the video that was taken Monday night.

“Dili lang makaamong sa imoha, maka among ka sa ubang motorista,” he said.

(It did not just place yourself in danger but also the other motorists.)

Moreover, the mayor asked Charles to urge his biker friends to refrain from causing any disturbance while they are on city roads.

Charles told the mayor that he was sorry for what he did and made a promise that he will already change his ways. He said that he will now focus on finding a job to save money for his college education. He wanted to enroll in aircraft maintenance soon.

