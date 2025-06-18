Mike Reyes joins FEU after tumultuous stint with Cebu MPBL team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Champion coach Mike Reyes is joining the Far Eastern University (FEU) after a turbulent run with the Cebu Classic in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Reyes, the younger brother of TNT head coach Chot Reyes, endured a difficult experience in Cebu, reportedly not properly receiving his salary during his tenure, a frustrating setback for a coach of his caliber.

A proven winner in the regional circuit, Reyes carried high hopes when he entered the MPBL this season to lead the debuting Cebu Classic.

But internal turmoil, including alleged unpaid salaries for players and staff, disrupted the team’s campaign. A mass exodus followed, leaving the squad with just six active players in its previous outings.

Now with FEU, Reyes gets a clean slate and a chance to bring his coaching philosophy and experience to the UAAP. He takes over the basketball program from Denok Miranda, who will now focus on his duties as assistant coach of the Abra Weavers in the MPBL.

Aside from overseeing the entire basketball program, Reyes will also handle head coaching duties for the Baby Tamaraws.

A respected figure in Cebu’s basketball community, Reyes led Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma to a Cesafi men’s basketball title in 2019 and guided KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City to a Visayas leg championship in the now-defunct Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Before joining the Cebu Classic, Reyes had one last run with SWU in the Cesafi before the team disbanded last year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP