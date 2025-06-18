DTCC dominates PDSFI 2nd Quarter National Dancesport C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) reaffirmed its status as the top dancesport squad in the country after bagging an impressive 29 gold medals in the Philippine DanceSport Federation Inc. (PDSFI) 2nd Quarter Rankings National Dancesport Championships held over the weekend at the Philsports Arena in Manila.

Fresh off a gold-medal run in the World Masters Games in Taipei City, Taiwan, DTCC’s younger pairs led the charge, collecting multiple titles across various categories.

John Andrew Codillo and Ranmarie Princess Bantoy, along with Alexander Raphaelle Pan and Princess Reina Benolirao, led the team’s golden haul with five gold medals each. Codillo and Bantoy dominated the Youth D1 and D2 Standard, as well as the Youth D1, D2, and C Latin categories.

Meanwhile, Pan and Benolirao ruled the Juvenile 2A and 2C Latin, and the Juvenile A, B, and C Latin events.

Marlon Alino and Lucy Hamilton added four gold medals to DTCC’s tally by ruling the Special Event 2C Standard, Senior 2C and 1C Standard, and the Combined Age 80 Standard events.

Eleanor Hayco, also a gold medalist in the World Masters Games, claimed four more golds with two different partners. She won the Senior 2A Latin and Combined Age 100 Latin with Lloyd Bartolini, and topped the Senior 1A Latin and Combined Age 100 Latin category with Anselmo Estillore.

Vince Gleo Corvera and Athena Jaine Zapa brought home three gold medals in the Juvenile 1C and 1B Standard, and the Juvenile 1C Latin.

DTCC also saw double gold medal performances from Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Pauline Venice Duba (Under-21 A Latin, Youth A Latin), while other gold medalists included Paul Vincent Corpus and Krisan Danielle Unabia (Special Event 1A Latin), Christopher David Allega and Chelsea Jen Siarza (Junior 2B Latin), Cyrus Jake Abella and Shane Barrientos (Junior 2C Latin), Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Nina Hernandez (Youth 10-Dance), John Andrew Codillo and Ashley Cullo (Under-21 B Latin), and Lark Jabonero and Justhel Kate Monteron (Senior 1C Latin).

On top of their gold medal haul, DTCC also collected 13 silver and 12 bronze medals.

