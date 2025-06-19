Viral biker on road stunt: I only did it to impress fellow bikers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — He was just trying to impress his fellow bikers.

This was the explanation of 18-year-old Charlie, a biker from Cordova town, who was identified as the individual behind the viral road stunt that sparked public concern.

The video, which showed him performing dangerous maneuvers along a public road, caught the attention of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, prompting a call to help identify the biker.

“Gara-gara ra to, gisulsulan ra ko sa akong mga kauban nga bikers,” Charlie told Mayor Chan on why he did those risky stunts at one of the city’s highways.

(It was just an action to impress and encouraged by my fellow bikers [to do those things].)

Charlie, accompanied by his sister, voluntarily went to the Mayor’s Office shortly past noon on Tuesday to shed light on the road incident.

“Ganahan man gud sila ug pasikat o kalipay. Gipugos ra ko ug gi-galgal,” Charlie further said to explain his risky actions on the road.

(They wanted showing off and being happy. I was forced [to do the risky road stunts] and pressured to do it.)

“Wa ko’y mahimo, dili sad ko kasulti nila, maong maghilom ra ko,” he said.

(I could not do anything, I also did not have the courage to refuse, so I just kept quiet.)

“Unsa may kadag-anan anang bisikleta sa imong ka-ingkwentro nga PUJ? So lupig jud ka,” the mayor said, referring to the risk of the biker colliding with a public utility jeepney or any motorist, for that matter, on the road.

(How can a bike come up on top in an encounter with a PUJ? So, you always lose on that one.)

When I saw the video, the mayor said that he was concerned for the safety of the biker because he risked his life on a dangerous road stunt.

“Gipili man gud nako ang kinabuhi sa tao. You need guidance ug ma-guide-an ka kung asa’y sakto or unsa’y dili,” said Chan.

(I choose the life of a person. You need guidance and you can be guided on what is right or not.)

According to his sister, she first saw the viral video around 12:30 a.m. and immediately rushed home.

“Wala jud mi magdahom nga ing-ana diay iyang binuhatan sa gawas,” she said, adding that their family has long opposed Charlie’s involvement in biking due to his accident-prone nature.

She shared that despite multiple warnings, Charlie continued to ride his bike with those bikers group.

“Wala man jud mi magkuwang sa paghimangno ana iyang bike-bike,” she emphasized.

(We were not remiss on warning him about his biking hobby.)

The family was especially shocked, when family members saw the video, knowing Charlie as a quiet and reserved boy at home.

Emotions flared when the video surfaced, even leading to a physical altercation with his brother and father, who were disappointed about what Charlie did and concerned for his safety.

She also said that she could have brought Charlie to meet with the mayor earlier but she could not leave work.

So today, she filed for a leave of absence just so he could bring her brother to meet the mayor.

Chan then reminded Charlie of the importance of respecting parental guidance:

“Walay pagkulang ang ginikanan ninyo. Ipakita lang pud ninyo nga inyong girespeto ilang paningkamot,” Chan said.

With this, Charlie said he regretted what he did and shared his intention to shift his focus back on his education.

He said he planned to pursue and finish his studies, since he had stopped schooling for a year.

Mayor Chan acknowledged that biking was a passion, but not when done recklessly.

“Passion man jud na nato ang pag-bike pero dili sa ing-adto na pamaagi,” he said.

(Biking is a passion but not in that way.)

He advised Charlie to practice safety and use proper bike lanes.

“Considering your age, you already know what’s right or wrong. Lantawa imong maayong kaugmaon kay taas pakag maabtan,” the mayor told him.

Charlie then publicly apologized to those who were disturbed by the stunt.

“Nangayo ko ug pasaylo sa akong nabuhat,” he said.

He reminded other bikers not to follow in his footsteps.

“Ayaw to sunda akong gibuhat, kay delikado to siya,” he warned.

(Don’t do what I did. It was dangerous.)

Charlie ended with a message to fellow bikers:

“Ride safe lang always, and God bless.”

