21 stranded PH officials are safe in Jordan – envoy

MANILA, Philippines – The Embassy of the Philippines in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by Ambassador Wilfredo Santos, facilitated the border crossing of 21 stranded Philippine government officials amid the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

Santos met the group at the King Hussein Border, where they were issued transit visas.

The coordinated effort was made possible through close collaboration between the Philippine embassies in Tel Aviv and Amman, according to an embassy news release late Wednesday.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv coordinated with its counterpart in Jordan and made necessary representations with the Israeli government.

In Amman, the embassy made formal representations to Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Jordanian Border Security to secure entry clearance for the officials.

Second Secretary and Consul Angeli Payumo, Third Secretary and Vice Consul Sheila Marie Andales, administrative officer John Danilo Jiao Jr., and Assistance-To-Nationals (ATN) head Charisse Malabanan assisted Santos.

The Embassy of the Philippines in Jordan is also expected to receive in the next few days the first group of Filipino workers exiting Israel through Jordan. They will then be repatriated as per the instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Filipinos in the West Bank who may need assistance may contact the Embassy through ATN hotlines +962 77 907 7778, +962 77 907 7775, +962 77 798 8818, +962 77 721 9000 and +962 6 590 1730.

Also on Wednesday, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Aileen Mendiola, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, visited Bat Yam City, where Filipinos were displaced following the landing of missiles from Iran.

Israeli media said Iran has launched around 1,000 drones into Israel since the current conflict began June 13, according to an Anadolu news agency report Wednesday.

Israeli Channel 12 claimed fewer than 200 drones reached Israel.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported early Wednesday that the first two flights with Israeli citizens from Larnaca in Cyprus landed at Ben Gurion Airport. Some 2,800 were expected to return home.

Between 100,000 and 150,000 Israelis have been stranded by the aerial war that has shuttered Israeli airspace.

“Our aim is to bring back as many people as possible, but it is more important that they are safe,” Israel Airports Authority chief executive officer Sharon Kedmi told Army Radio. (PNA)

