Cebu City Public Library ready for 24/7 operations – head

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) is preparing to reopen its 24/7 operations once Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. formally assumes office in July.

Iris Wenceslao, the library head, confirmed that the facility would be ready to resume round-the-clock service.

She said that the library could proceed even if staffing remained limited.

“Kaya namo, because this is a starting point—because we already experienced that during 2018 nga 24/7,” Wenceslao said, citing the library’s initial 24-hour operation under former Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

(We can do this, because this is a starting point–because we already experienced that during the 24/7 [operations] in 2018.]

Wenceslao said the current team of at least 14 staff members would adopt a shifting schedule to cover extended hours if needed.

She said that the initiative would benefit students, researchers, and residents seeking a quiet, safe, and free public learning space.

“They will not spend money,” she said.

The CCPL, located along Osmeña Boulevard, holds over 25,000 books and offers free Wi-Fi, computer access, a digital braille section for the visually impaired, and seating for up to 150 people. Students can use the reference section or search for materials through the Online Public Access Catalog (OPAC).

Wenceslao also plans to request a photocopying and printing machine from the city government. If approved, the service will be offered to users on a limited basis.

“Maka-request na mi to the City Hall nga additionalan mi og photocopy, and then maybe we can provide them a photocopy, pero limited lang,” she added.

(We can request to the City Hall an additional photocopy machine and then maybe we can provide them photocopy services, but then it would only be limited.)

Mayor-elect Archival earlier said he intended to revive the library’s 24/7 operations as part of his commitment to improving access to education and public services.

In a June 17 social media post, Archival said the plan aligned with his broader goal to provide “uninterrupted access to educational resources.”

He added that the city would be working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to improve internet connectivity at the library without straining the city’s budget.

“Nag-coordinate na ta sa DICT kung how fast they can put the system. Kung wala, that’s one thing nga ato gyung himuon na i-open,” Archival said.

(We already coordinated with DICT on how fast they can put up the system. If not, that’s one thing that we will do to reopen it.)

Wenceslao said she had already coordinated with the Department of General Services to address concerns about the library’s non-functional CCTV cameras.

She stressed the importance of restoring surveillance before extending hours into late-night and early-morning periods.

“I will do it. I am willing to open 24/7,” she said.

CCPL first became a 24/7 facility in 2018, following a student’s request for extended study hours on Facebook. It was widely praised for offering free, round-the-clock access to learning resources, particularly for those who could not afford to study in cafes or commercial spaces.

However, the 24-hour operations were scaled back in 2019 due to staff limitations. The library was also closed in May 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in September 2020 under limited operations.

