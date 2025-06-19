Holiday Inn Cebu City marks 3 years in style with SAULOG Fashion Show

Holiday Inn Cebu City recently marked its 3rd anniversary with SAULOG, a cultural fashion showcase in partnership with Fashion Forte. Held on June 11, 2025, just a day ahead of Independence Day, the event brought together tradition and modernity in a celebration that was as stylish as it was meaningful.

According to General Manager Gibeth Gloria, this milestone is more than a commemoration. “Tonight is not just about marking three years. It’s about honoring the creativity and collaboration that made this journey possible,” she said in her opening remarks. “Together, we’ve created more than a fashion show—it’s a movement, a tribute to the heart and soul of Cebu’s vibrant style.”

Opening Looks by Audie Espino

The runway opened with the EsAc Classique collection by Audie Espino, a designer known for his refined take on Filipino elegance. Featuring tailored silhouettes and vibrant prints, the collection offered a fresh interpretation of traditional formalwear—blending heritage with a modern edge.

His work not only set the tone for the night—it showed how fashion can grow and change, while staying rooted in local identity.

Purposeful Fashion by Nardie Presa

Designer Nardie Presa, a long-time partner of Fashion Forte, delivered a standout collection of wearable art made with unconventional materials like bamboo and rice sacks. “I want the clothes to be wearable, so people can actually buy them,” he shared. “Wearable, but maganda. Some pieces from the show are even sold out.”

Presa is also known for championing fresh talent, often giving aspiring models a chance to walk in his shows. This advocacy mirrors Holiday Inn Cebu City’s commitment to celebrating local culture and supporting homegrown talent. “As an international brand, it’s important to reflect the local culture in everything we do. That includes supporting advocacies that empower local talent,” Gloria emphasized.

A Brighter Stay Awaits!

To thank its guests and spread the joy across the country, Holiday Inn Cebu City also launched a special check-in raffle promo which gives you a chance to stay across 4 Holiday Inn properties in the Philippines. Guests checking in from June 15 to August 15, 2025 will get a chance to win a round-trip ticket for two and an eight-night stay across four destinations:

Holiday Inn & Suites Manila Galleria – 3 days, 2 nights

Holiday Inn & Suites Makati – 3 days, 2 nights

Holiday Inn & Suites Batangas Limapark – 3 days, 2 nights

Holiday Inn Express Manila – 3 days, 2 nights

Ready to join? Book your stay here and be part of the celebration.

What’s Next for Holiday Inn Cebu City

Ms. Gloria may have only joined Holiday Inn Cebu City last year, but she has made it a priority to weave Cebuano culture into the guest experience. “There’s always a touch of Cebu in everything we do—from the food to the events we host. We want guests to feel that sense of place and pride when they stay with us.”

As for what’s ahead, Holiday Inn Cebu City is just getting started. “We’re planning not one but two fashion shows next year,” Gloria revealed. “We want to work with even more designers and continue strengthening the brand through creativity and inclusion.”

At its heart, SAULOG was more than a fashion event. And Holiday Inn Cebu City is more than a place to stay—it’s a platform for artistry, a partner in progress, and a proud supporter of Filipino talent.