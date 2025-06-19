SHAABAA Season 28: Undermanned Batch 2012-Harley Davidson pulls off win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Playing with just five men, Batch 2012-Harley Davidson pulled off an impressive 113-110 win over 2KCares.org in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 last Wednesday night, June 18, at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Despite the lack of personnel, Batch 2012, led by Alexter Dan Tecson, came out firing and held their ground in a tightly contested matchup against a full lineup. Tecson erupted for a game-high 37 points, along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars head coach Julius Cadavis also turned in a solid performance, finishing with a rare triple-double of 25 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and three blocks. Aaron Baldwin Sing added a double-double of 18 points and 13 assists, alongside six steals and three rebounds, while Simon Guanzon chipped in 18 points to help complete the hard-earned win.

On the losing end, Sean Young and Kiddy Limchao each scored 18 points. Rey Maquilan had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Jose Uy added 10 points in the loss.

The victory improved Batch 2012’s record to 5-3, while 2KCares dropped to 1-6 in Division B standings.

In other Division B games, ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010 dominated 2K Core Pacific, 76-47, behind Jasper Diaz’s double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, along with four steals and an assist. Batch 2010 now holds a 5-2 record, while 2K Core Pacific slid to 1-5.

Meanwhile, Batch 2005-Insular Square notched their sixth win in seven outings with a commanding 76-43 rout of Batch 2012-Golden Dragon. Daryle Tan led the charge with 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and an assist.

Batch 2004-04′ The Win stayed undefeated after a dominant 90-50 blowout of Magis Medical Funds. Clay Gumalo came just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, a steal, and an assist as they stretched their record to 7-0.

Batch 2011-Onses also prevailed, escaping Batch 2007-Knoxsteel with a narrow 71-69 win. Karlo Sibi led the charge with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, improving their record to 5-2.

In the lone Division C match of the night, Batch 2012-Nest Workspaces cruised past Batch 2020-BYD, 93-65, to climb to a 3-2 record.

Jorine Mercado, Ark Gabriel Araw-Araw, and Rendell Senining led the scoring for Batch 2013 with 22, 21, and 18 points, respectively.

