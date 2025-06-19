LTFRB: P1 jeepney fare hike likely by July

MANILA, Philippines — A P1 increase in jeepney fares could be implemented in the first week of July in response to the continued rise in fuel prices, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said they are eyeing the approval of the P1 provisional increase “until the first week of July.”

“We are just waiting for a study from Neda (National Economic and Development Authority), and two weeks from now, we will release it,” Guadiz said in an interview on Wednesday aired by ABS-CBN News.

Should the P1 increase be implemented, the minimum jeepney fare would rise to P14.

According to Guadiz, the LTFRB has been reviewing petitions from public utility jeepney groups for the fare hike since last year.

“Due to the successive increases in gasoline prices, the board decided to revive their petition and grant their request for a provisional increase,” he explained.

“Upon the board’s study, it can be given a provisional P1 increase subject, however, to the validity or confirmation of Neda on our recommendation. But for us, the P1 is enough,” he added.

Guadiz also said the proposed P1 jeepney fare increase would apply to all public utility jeeps, whether modern or traditional.

Bus fares

Regarding provincial buses, Guadiz said the LTFRB is still reviewing the computations for the first 10 kilometers and the subsequent kilometers to determine the possible fare adjustments.

“The computation they gave us was still from last year. The price was different last year; the price is different now. If they can give us their computation for the first 10 kilometers and for subsequent kilometers, then we will come up with our own computation,” he added.

Meanwhile, city buses have withdrawn their petition for a fare increase, citing tight competition among public utility vehicles in Metro Manila.

“Maybe if their fares are increased, they will lose even more passengers, so they decided to restudy their petition before submitting it to us again,” Guadiz said.

