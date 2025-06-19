Early morning fire burns down clothes stalls in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five clothes stalls in Purok Santol, Poblacion in the Municipality of Compostela, Cebu, were burned down following a fire early Thursday dawn, June 19.

According to FO2 Ledo Rey Comendador, fire investigator of the Compostela Fire Station, they received the alarm at around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday morning.

After a few minutes of battling the flames, responding firefighters managed to control the fire by 4:20 a.m. and declared it fire out by 4:50 a.m.

Although firefighters responded just a minute after the fire was reported, Comendador said it took some time before someone actually informed them about the fire. This, despite several videos of the incident being posted on social media in real-time.

“Ang amoa lang gyud kay dugay sila kapanawag,” Comendador said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

(What concerns us is that they took too long to make a call.)

He noted that the fire scene was only 50 meters away from the fire station. The person who reported the incident was also staying near the station, but no calls were received prior to that.

According to Comendador, the five stalls that burned were selling ready-to-wear products such as clothes, slippers, and other items.

The stalls — occupying an estimated 150 square meters — were reportedly made of light materials. Fortunately, they were closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were recorded.

The tenants of the fire-affected stalls were reported to be Muslims, all of whom were not around when the fire broke out, as their stalls had not yet opened.

Comendador said they have yet to conclude their investigation into the cause of the fire. The estimated total damage is also still being determined. /csl

