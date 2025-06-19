Cebu MPBL team set for major shakeup as new owner steps in

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big changes are on the horizon for the embattled Cebu Classic in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), with reports swirling about a new team owner stepping in.

Veteran sports journalist Snow Badua stirred up buzz on Facebook after posting that a new owner will take over the controversial Cebu Classic.

A major sponsor of the team confirmed to CDN Digital that Cebuano businessman Samson Lato is set to take over operations of the Cebu-based squad. Lato, a longtime supporter working behind the scenes, has officially decided to take full control.

The move comes amid ongoing issues with the team, including reported salary delays that forced several players and staff to walk out.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the previous team owner, Voltaire Ora, struggled to sustain the team financially, prompting Lato to take charge.

Along with the ownership change, MPBL Cebu is also set for a rebrand. According to the source, the Cebu Classic will soon be known as the Cebu Greats.

Lato is no stranger to building competitive teams. Back in 2021, he assembled a powerhouse roster for the MJAS-Zenith Talisay City Aquastars in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, leading the squad to the Visayas leg finals.

That team featured key names such as Paolo Hubalde who recently left the Cebu Classic. He played along with Patrick Cabahug, Reeve Ugsang, Joshua Dela Cerna, Jaymar Gimpayan, and Shane Menina.

For the new Cebu Greats, the target roster includes prominent names like Mac Tallo, Jun Manzo, and Paul Desiderio, all of whom are currently in negotiations, the source added.

On the sidelines, Cebuano coach Junthy Valenzuela will reportedly take over as head coach, replacing Mike Reyes.

According to the source, they are already designing the new team logo and new jerseys for the team as of this writing and will announce it very soon.

It’s still unclear whether the Cebu Classic will finish the current MPBL season or if the Cebu Greats will step in immediately. As of now, the Classic are on a four-game losing campaign and hold a dismal 4-11 record.

They’re set to face the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards tonight, but with just six active players remaining after a mass exodus, the team’s future looks more uncertain than ever.

