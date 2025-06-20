Full list: Archdiocese of Cebu clergy appointments starting August 2025

CONSOLACION, Cebu — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu has released the updated clergy assignments as part of its general reshuffling, set to take effect this August 2025.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Archdiocese said that Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma encouraged priests to embrace the changes with open hearts and trust. He reminded them to see those they serve in their parishes not as strangers, but as brothers.

Archdiocesan officials distributed the appointment letters during the Cebu Clergy Recollection on June 17, 2025.

The new set of Canonical Appointments is organized by district across Cebu province. Reflecting the Archdiocese’s continued mission to strengthen pastoral leadership and deepen community engagement among the faithful.

Below is the full list of clergy assignments, beginning with District 1 (Metro Cebu North):

District 1 (Metro Cebu North):

Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral: Msgr. Arturo Navales Msgr. Vicente Rey Penagunda Fr. Junly Cortes Fr. Dante Carredo Fr. Lydio Felizarta Fr. Josephus Remonde Fr. Angelito Heraldez

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr. Msgr. Joseph Tan Fr. Benjie Herrera Fr. Joseph de Aquino Fr. Cerilo Romero

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish Fr. Isaias Gerali Jr. Fr. Armando Orehuela Fr. Eric Jecong Fr. Patricio Ornopia

Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Fr. Wendell Balbuena Fr. Joselito Danao Fr. Ramon Echica Fr. Lyle Cono Fr. Arven Pretila

Alliance of Two Hearts Parish Fr. Rizalino Raypan Jr. Fr. Lucas Inoc Fr. Miguelito Fortich

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Msgr. Daniel Sanico Fr. Joseph Yntig Fr. Melchor Urgel Fr. Gamaliel Simbajon Fr. Benedicto Tao

St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish Fr. Jose Adonis Aquino Msgr. Raul Go Msgr. Vincent Tupas Jr. Fr. Felipe Diacosta Fr. Rex Raymund Belino

San Isidro Labrador Parish Fr. Eduardo Villaluna Fr. Victor Carmelo Diola Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. Fr. Calixto Apigo

Sto. Niño Parish Fr. Mario Atienza

San Pedro Calungsod Parish Fr. Jose de Dios III

Birhen sa Guadalupe sa Sugbo Parish Fr. John Temothy Jadulco

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Fr. Eugenio Narsico Fr. Prudencio Elbao Fr. Divino Jurcales

Sto. Niño de Cebu Parish Fr. Fernando Sotto Jr. Fr. Ireneo Aronales Fr. Brendan Señoron Fr. Domicano La Rosa

St. Augustine Parish Fr. Richard Rama

Sanctuario de Padre Pio Fr. Patrick Medina



District 2 (Metro Cebu South):

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Fr. Ruben Endona Fr. Eduardp Ventic Fr. Silvino Figues Jr. Fr. Sherwin Ferrrater Fr. Revocato Romarate Fr. Neil Cortes

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque Fr. Marvin Mejia Fr. Gilbert Ytang

Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod Msgr. Roberto Alesna

Virgen de los Remedios Parish Fr. Peter Monteron Fr. Jonas Yap

San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish Fr. Reil Cantillas Fr. Dave Cantillas

Mary Help of Christians Parish Fr. Arnel Cipat

Holy Cross Parish Fr. Frumencio Mahusay Fr. Nomil Arsolon

Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish Fr. Wenefredo Cueva Fr. Eligio Suico Fr. Leo Cabahug Fr. Socrates Saldua Fr. Jermaine Lecciones Fr. Dean Mangubat

San Padre Pio Mission Station Fr. Romeo Marco Vitor

Saint John the Baptist Parish Fr. Francis Manugas

St. Joseph the Worker Parish Msgr. Antonio Medida Fr. Marcelino Agravante Fr. Melgerg Rendon Fr. Guillermo Guardiario Fr. Eduard Verame

Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Fr. Gonzaldo Candado

San Isidro Labrador Parish Msgr. Agustin Ancajas

Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila Fr. Glenn Guanzon Msgr. Guillermo Gorre Fr. Monico Catubig Fr. Virgilio Pedrano

San Roque Parish Fr. Joseph Zacarias Jr. Fr. Res Kenneth Arong

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Fr. Henry Bascones Fr. Benjamin Trazo Fr. Socrates Cabanig Fr. Gerardo Matela Fr. Jerome Yu

Parroquia de Virgen de los Remedios Fr. Erik Orio

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish Fr. Ceferino Eleccion

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish (Naga) Fr. Ildebrando Bohol

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Francis of Assisi Fr. Benedicto John Sarchez Jr. Msgr. Camilo Alia Fr. Jesper John Petralba Fr. Mariano Cuarto

San Roque Parish Fr. Harvey Argoncillo

St. Augustine de Hippo Parish Fr. Russel Sungcad



District 3 (Southeast Cebu):

San Isidro Labrador Parish Fr. Edwin Muaña Msgr. Phil Jame Tumulak Fr. Manuel Tan

San Agustin de Hippo Parish Fr. Arthur Manalo

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Theotokos Fr. Rudyard Yonting

San Roque Parish (Valladolid, Carcar) Fr. Carlito Salve

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Catherine of Alexandria Fr. Miguelito Sarmago Fr. John Jonah Orat Fr. Eduardo Cabug Fr. Dennis Acedo

San Isidro Labrador Parish Fr. Lemuel Ejercito

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Fr. Joeryll Chan Fr. Rogel Murillo

Our Lady of Pillar Parish Fr. Jose Joey Belciña

Our Lady of Grace Parish Fr. Amador Bacotot

San Jose Parish Fr. Kent Dahrel Galo

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Michael the Archangel Fr. Januario Kipling Agravante IV Fr. Jestoni del Castillo Fr. Christopher Amores Fr. Domingo Tapic

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Cansuje, Argao) Fr. Anthony Mansueto

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish Fr. Marlowe Patigdas

Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish Fr. Milton Medida

San Guillermo de Aquitania Parish Fr. Joseph Stephenanore Fr. Julrie Camay

Sta. Monica Parish Fr. Ralph Perez

Our Lady of Consolation Parish Fr. Arnel Ponce

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Mantalongon, Dalaguete) Fr. Nilo Sabellon Fr. Glicerio Tano

Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish Fr. Jerome Escarro

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Nug-as, Alcoy) Fr. Sherwyll Mingo

Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Fr. Elvin Miraflor Fr. Abel Bancog

St. Joseph Parish (Nueva Caceres, Oslob) Fr. Ponce Jed Bellones

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (Oslob) Msgr. Alfredo Romanillos Jr. Fr. Everett Glad Niere

St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish Fr. Michael Hisoler



District 4 (Southwest Cebu):

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Anne Fr. Nelson Ortizano Fr. Virgilio Paras Fr. Edgar Lumarda Fr. Wilson Jerusalem

St. John Baptist Church (Giloctog, Barili) Fr. Giuseppe Pongase

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Mantalongon, Barili) Fr. William Ybañez

St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Dumanjug) Fr. Alvin Codilla Fr. Mac Jason Bacalla

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish (Bulak, Dumanjug) Fr. Jose Roldan Tayactac

San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Bitoon, Dumanjug) Fr. Leo Cubillo

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Fr. Daniel Daculan

St. Augustine Parish (Alcantara) Fr. Renato Gamorot

San Juan Nepomuceno Parish (Moalboal) Fr. Mario Villacastin

St. James the Apostle Parish (Badian) Fr. Florino Tonde Fr. Cristopher Carl Ompad

Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish (Matutinao, Badian) Fr. Randy Edaño

St. Francis Xavier Parish (Alegria) Fr. Froilan Bejoc

St. Joseph Parish (Madridejos, Alegria) Fr. Murphu Sarsonas

San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish (Malabuyoc) Fr. Glen Joseph de la Torre

St. Gregory the Great Parish (Ginatilan) Fr. Johndy Enanoria Fr. Marc Jade Giduquio

St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Samboan) Fr. Aelous Villar

Our Lady of Consolation Parish (Bato, Samboan) Fr. Simplicio Pugasan Jr.



District 5 (Northwest Cebu):

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John of Sahagun (Toledo) Fr. Jesus Reyes Fr. Filomeno Ybañez Jr. Fr. Benedicto Ejares Fr. Loreto Jumao-As

St. Raphael the Archangel Parish (Aloguinsan) Fr. Rogelio Piloton Jr.

San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Bato, Toledo) Fr. Romeo Narca

Sta. Monica Parish (Pinamungajan) Fr. Dave Villaceran Fr. Jerald Pinay

Santa Cruz Parish (Talavera, Toledo) Fr. Pepito Batomalaque

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish (Matab-ang, Toledo) Fr. Joseph Paul Pugasan

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish (Lutopan, Toledo) Msgr. Marnell Mejia Fr. Jim Jeoux Jeanjaquet

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Lamac, Pinamungajan) Fr. Edgar Sundo

St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Magdugo, Toledo) Fr. Renante Rabanes

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Fr. Jose Jumao-As

San Pedro Calungsod Parish (Cantabaco, Toledo) Fr. Ruel Marigomen

San Roque Parish (Asturias) Fr. Renato Sinining Fr. Nicolas Ramos

St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Balamban) Fr. Allan Trinidad Fr. Cosme de la Peña Fr. Nazario Vocales Fr. Orlando Ruiz VI Fr. Chester Serana

Holy Family Parish (Luca, Balamban) Fr. Richfield Hernando

San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Buanoy, Balamban) Fr. Reynaldo Cui

St. John Paul II Quasi-Parish (Gaas, Balamban) Fr. Jayson Facunla

San Juan Bautista Parish (Tabuelan) Fr. Euseito Tulipas

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Antonio de Padua (Tuburan) Fr. Zachary Zacarias Fr. Oscar Ornopia Fr. Expedito Torrevillas II

Nuestra Señora Virgen de los Remedios Parish (Colonio, Tuburan) Fr. Florido Rosales



District 6 (Far North Cebu)

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer (Bogo City, Cebu) Fr. Peter Necessario Fr. Fred Ofredo Fr. Glenn Gabunilas Fr. Rey Vicente Resaba Fr. Nejamin Contapay

Virgen de los Remedios Parish (Odlot, Bogo City) Fr. Bernald Agustines

Holy Family of Nazareth Parish (La Paz, Bogo City) Fr. Ralph Argoncillo

Sto. Niño Quasi-Parish (Nailon, Bogo City) Fr. Jeffmonray Romarate

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Tabogon) Fr. Marlito Binondo

St. Martin de Porres Parish (Ilihan, Tabogon) Fr. Bernando Oyao

San Juan Nepomuceno Parish (San Remigio) Fr. Aloysius Alojipan Fr. Eddie Boy Vega

St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Lambusan, San Remigio) Fr. Japeth Geonzon

Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Rosa de Lima (Daanbantayan) Fr. Randi Nebria Fr. Domingo Candole Fr. Ladislao Tangente

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Maya, Daanbantayan) Fr. Wilfredo Castillo

San Miguel Parish (Tapilon, Daanbantayan) Fr. Lucio Rosaroso

Our Lady of the Visitacion Parish (Bagay, Daanbantayan) Fr. Camilo Sestoso

Sto. Niño Parish (Medellin) Fr. Dindo Yosores

St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish (Medellin) Fr. Eulogio Almazol II

Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (Tindog, Medellin) Fr. Eugene de la Corte

Virgen de los Desamparados Parish (Logon, Daanbantayan) Fr. Marcial Mangubat Jr.

Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol (Bantayan Island) Fr. Eduardp Marcellones Fr. Ruben Bajenting Fr. Kevin Trazo

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Doong, Bantayan Island) Fr. Junrey Siman

San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Kampinggaon, Bantayan Island) Fr. Nestor Atillo

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (Madridejos, Bantayan Island) Fr. Roland Angel Anthony Torres

Sto. Niño Parish (Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island) Fr. Ulysses Desales

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish (Tangkong, Bantayan Island) Fr. Renato Destacamento

St. Francis of Assisi Parish Fr. Dennis Boltron



District 7 (Middle North Cebu)

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. James the Apostle (Compostela) Fr. Crecenciano Ubod Fr. Bense Mante

Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish (Danao) Fr. Valentino Gemelo Fr. Lyndon Ruiz Fr. Sinfronio Atienza Fr. Geofrey Adolfo Fr. Nazario Caiban

St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Danao) Fr. Porferio Mahinay Jr.

St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Danao) Fr. Mel John Coraraton

San Pedro Calungsod Parish (Danao) Fr. Teodoro Baruc

St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Danao) Fr. Isidrito Ducao III

St. Peter the Apostle Parish (Danao) Fr. Daniel Mata

Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (Danao) Fr. Severino Escobido III

St. Augustine of Hippo Parish (Carmen) Fr. Ricardo Cañete Fr. Joseph Gabriente Fr. William Alcalde

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish (Carmen) Fr. Joselito Peralta

San Guillermo de Aquitania Parish (Catmon) Fr. Dennis Baricuatro Fr. Gabrell Lacanglacang

St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Catmon) Fr. Rabi Mabala

St. James the Apostle Parish (Sogod) Fr. Roy Bucag

San Pedro Calungsod Parish (Sogod) Fr. Arnel Autida

San Sebastian Parish (Borbon) Fr. Teotimo Pepito Jr.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish (Borbon) Fr. Villy Jean Cortes



District 8 (Near North Cebu):

National Shrine of St. Joseph (Mandaue City) Fr. Joel Oriesga Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes Fr. Jimmy Tolentin Fr. Alex Cola Jr. Fr. Ian Fel Balankig

Christ the King Parish (Mandaue City) Fr. Scipio Deligero Fr. Earl Sevilla

Catholic Church of Christ of the Agony (Mandaue City) Fr. Carlo Aguilar Msgr. Antonio Quintana Fr. Irwin Pilario

Nativity of Mary Parish (Mandaue City) Fr. Jose Arniel Mante Fr. Nissan Toring

Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima (Mandaue City) Fr. Joselito Gutierrez Fr. Camilo Agustin Villamor Jr. Fr. Marion Mejia Fr. Wesley Noel

Sto. Niño Parish (Mandaue City) Msgr. Ildebrando Jesus Leyson Fr. Jaime Oscar Aspril

San Narciso Parish (Consolacion) Fr. Antonio Zamora Jr. Msgr. Juan Jose Dosado Jr. Fr. Nestor Soriano Fr. Paul Eric Pedroza Fr. Vicente Jay Villaceran

St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Parish (Consolacion) Fr. Reymilo Talaugon

San Isidro Labrador Parish (Consolacion) Fr. Felimon Cafino

San Fernando Rey Parish (Liloan) Fr. Joseph Larida Fr. Decoroso Olmilla Fr. Virgilio Dolloso Fr. Kit Sestoso

San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Liloan) Fr. Moenil Lapa

San Roque Parish (Liloan) Fr. Felix Rossdel Noel



Archdiocesan Schools

Chairman, Archdiocesan Commission on Catholic Education:

Fr. Joel Oriesga

Archdiocesan Catholic Schools of Cebu System:

Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr – Superintendent

Fr. Cristopher Amores – Assistant Superintendent

Academia de Santa Monica (Pinamungajan)

Fr. Jerald Pinay – School Director

Academia de San Pedro Calungsod (Naga City)

Fr. Jesper Petralba – School Director

Fr. Mariano Cuarto – School Treasurer

Academia de San Agustin (Carmen)

Fr. William Alcalde – School Director

Fr. Gabriel LacangLacang – School Treasurer

Academia de Nuestra Señora (Ronda)

Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Officio

Fr. Daniel Daculan – School Treasurer

Academia de San Miguel Arcangel & Academia de San Lorenzo Ruiz (Argao)

Fr. Cristopher Amores – School Director

Fr. Jestoni del Castillo – School Treasurer

Academia de San Isidro Labrador (Talamban)

Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Offcio

Fr. Nissan Toring – School Treasurer

Academia de Santa Ana Y San Joaquin (Barili)

Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Officio

Fr. Wilson Jerusalem – School Treasurer

Academia de San Martin (Daanbantayan)

Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Officio

Fr. Randy Nebria – School Treasurer

Archdiocesan Seminaries

Pope John XXIII Minor Seminary: Fr. Allan Delima – Rector Fr. Veenedict Into Fr. Fran Villegas Fr. Andrei Mikhail Tabotabo Fr. Benjie Primor Fr. Fr. Renzo Jerome Molon Fr. Eriberto Surbano

San Carlos Seminary College Fr. Alvin Raypan – Rector Fr. Charles Jayme Fr. Brian Brigoli Fr. Philip Pepito Fr. Bonnin Olivar Fr. Aveltio John Burgos Fr. Christian de los Santos Fr. Primo Kim Huete Fr. Raph de la Pieza

Seminario Mayor de San Carlos Fr. Mhar Vincent Balili – Rector Fr. Abel Villarojo Fr. Ariel Dutosme Fr. Zenon Guanzon Fr. Christian Jame Mayol Fr. Charles Cuizon Fr. Jeffrey Uy Fr. Raymund Michael Chan Fr. Noel T. Meñoso Fr. Charles Agustin Cole Fr. Marco B. Dela Peña

Spiritual-Pastoral Formation Year Fr. Alden John Baran Fr. Jonathan Rubin

Diocesan Offices Msgr. Renato C. Beltran Jr. – Archdiocesan Offices of the Curia Msgr. Raul T. Go – Archdiocesan Committee on Visiting Clerics Fr. Joseph Y. De Aquino – Archdiocesan Property Administration Fr. Eduard V. Verame – Commission on Mission Fr. Earl C. Sevilla – Priests’ Hospitalization-in-charge Fr. Junly n. Cortes – Archdiocesan Committee on Review and Preparation for Quasi-Parishes Fr. John C. Mission – Archdiocesan Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People Fr. Zenon Guanzon – Archdiocesan Bible Apostolate Fr. Antonio Zamora Jr. – Vicar for Team Ministries Fr. Jonas C. Yap – Archdiocesan Commission on Environmental Concerns Fr. Jimmy Tolentino – Commission on Services Fr. Virgilio Pedrano – Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities Fr. Neil Cortes – Chaplain, University of Cebu

Office of the Archbishop Fr. Junel Fuentes – Private Secretary, CADComM Fr. Ronmarth Cabase – Private Secretary



