Full list: Archdiocese of Cebu clergy appointments starting August 2025
CONSOLACION, Cebu — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu has released the updated clergy assignments as part of its general reshuffling, set to take effect this August 2025.
In a post on its official Facebook page, the Archdiocese said that Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma encouraged priests to embrace the changes with open hearts and trust. He reminded them to see those they serve in their parishes not as strangers, but as brothers.
Archdiocesan officials distributed the appointment letters during the Cebu Clergy Recollection on June 17, 2025.
The new set of Canonical Appointments is organized by district across Cebu province. Reflecting the Archdiocese’s continued mission to strengthen pastoral leadership and deepen community engagement among the faithful.
Below is the full list of clergy assignments, beginning with District 1 (Metro Cebu North):
District 1 (Metro Cebu North):
- Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral:
Msgr. Arturo Navales
Msgr. Vicente Rey Penagunda
- Fr. Junly Cortes
- Fr. Dante Carredo
- Fr. Lydio Felizarta
- Fr. Josephus Remonde
- Fr. Angelito Heraldez
- Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish
- Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr.
- Msgr. Joseph Tan
- Fr. Benjie Herrera
- Fr. Joseph de Aquino
- Fr. Cerilo Romero
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish
- Fr. Isaias Gerali Jr.
- Fr. Armando Orehuela
- Fr. Eric Jecong
- Fr. Patricio Ornopia
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
- Fr. Wendell Balbuena
- Fr. Joselito Danao
- Fr. Ramon Echica
- Fr. Lyle Cono
- Fr. Arven Pretila
- Alliance of Two Hearts Parish
- Fr. Rizalino Raypan Jr.
- Fr. Lucas Inoc
- Fr. Miguelito Fortich
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus
- Msgr. Daniel Sanico
- Fr. Joseph Yntig
- Fr. Melchor Urgel
- Fr. Gamaliel Simbajon
- Fr. Benedicto Tao
- St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish
- Fr. Jose Adonis Aquino
- Msgr. Raul Go
- Msgr. Vincent Tupas Jr.
- Fr. Felipe Diacosta
- Fr. Rex Raymund Belino
- San Isidro Labrador Parish
- Fr. Eduardo Villaluna
- Fr. Victor Carmelo Diola
- Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr.
- Fr. Calixto Apigo
- Sto. Niño Parish
- Fr. Mario Atienza
- San Pedro Calungsod Parish
- Fr. Jose de Dios III
- Birhen sa Guadalupe sa Sugbo Parish
- Fr. John Temothy Jadulco
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
- Fr. Eugenio Narsico
- Fr. Prudencio Elbao
- Fr. Divino Jurcales
- Sto. Niño de Cebu Parish
- Fr. Fernando Sotto Jr.
- Fr. Ireneo Aronales
- Fr. Brendan Señoron
- Fr. Domicano La Rosa
- St. Augustine Parish
- Fr. Richard Rama
- Sanctuario de Padre Pio
- Fr. Patrick Medina
District 2 (Metro Cebu South):
- Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino
- Fr. Ruben Endona
- Fr. Eduardp Ventic
- Fr. Silvino Figues Jr.
- Fr. Sherwin Ferrrater
- Fr. Revocato Romarate
- Fr. Neil Cortes
- Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque
- Fr. Marvin Mejia
- Fr. Gilbert Ytang
- Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod
- Msgr. Roberto Alesna
- Virgen de los Remedios Parish
- Fr. Peter Monteron
- Fr. Jonas Yap
- San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish
- Fr. Reil Cantillas
- Fr. Dave Cantillas
- Mary Help of Christians Parish
- Fr. Arnel Cipat
- Holy Cross Parish
- Fr. Frumencio Mahusay
- Fr. Nomil Arsolon
- Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish
- Fr. Wenefredo Cueva
- Fr. Eligio Suico
- Fr. Leo Cabahug
- Fr. Socrates Saldua
- Fr. Jermaine Lecciones
- Fr. Dean Mangubat
- San Padre Pio Mission Station
- Fr. Romeo Marco Vitor
- Saint John the Baptist Parish
- Fr. Francis Manugas
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish
- Msgr. Antonio Medida
- Fr. Marcelino Agravante
- Fr. Melgerg Rendon
- Fr. Guillermo Guardiario
- Fr. Eduard Verame
- Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish
- Fr. Gonzaldo Candado
- San Isidro Labrador Parish
- Msgr. Agustin Ancajas
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Teresa de Avila
- Fr. Glenn Guanzon
- Msgr. Guillermo Gorre
- Fr. Monico Catubig
- Fr. Virgilio Pedrano
- San Roque Parish
- Fr. Joseph Zacarias Jr.
- Fr. Res Kenneth Arong
- Archdiocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
- Fr. Henry Bascones
- Fr. Benjamin Trazo
- Fr. Socrates Cabanig
- Fr. Gerardo Matela
- Fr. Jerome Yu
- Parroquia de Virgen de los Remedios
- Fr. Erik Orio
- Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish
- Fr. Ceferino Eleccion
- Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish (Naga)
- Fr. Ildebrando Bohol
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Francis of Assisi
- Fr. Benedicto John Sarchez Jr.
- Msgr. Camilo Alia
- Fr. Jesper John Petralba
- Fr. Mariano Cuarto
- San Roque Parish
- Fr. Harvey Argoncillo
- St. Augustine de Hippo Parish
- Fr. Russel Sungcad
District 3 (Southeast Cebu):
- San Isidro Labrador Parish
- Fr. Edwin Muaña
- Msgr. Phil Jame Tumulak
- Fr. Manuel Tan
- San Agustin de Hippo Parish
- Fr. Arthur Manalo
- Archdiocesan Shrine of the Theotokos
- Fr. Rudyard Yonting
- San Roque Parish (Valladolid, Carcar)
- Fr. Carlito Salve
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Catherine of Alexandria
- Fr. Miguelito Sarmago
- Fr. John Jonah Orat
- Fr. Eduardo Cabug
- Fr. Dennis Acedo
- San Isidro Labrador Parish
- Fr. Lemuel Ejercito
- Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
- Fr. Joeryll Chan
- Fr. Rogel Murillo
- Our Lady of Pillar Parish
- Fr. Jose Joey Belciña
- Our Lady of Grace Parish
- Fr. Amador Bacotot
- San Jose Parish
- Fr. Kent Dahrel Galo
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Michael the Archangel
- Fr. Januario Kipling Agravante IV
- Fr. Jestoni del Castillo
- Fr. Christopher Amores
- Fr. Domingo Tapic
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Cansuje, Argao)
- Fr. Anthony Mansueto
- Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish
- Fr. Marlowe Patigdas
- Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish
- Fr. Milton Medida
- San Guillermo de Aquitania Parish
- Fr. Joseph Stephenanore
- Fr. Julrie Camay
- Sta. Monica Parish
- Fr. Ralph Perez
- Our Lady of Consolation Parish
- Fr. Arnel Ponce
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Mantalongon, Dalaguete)
- Fr. Nilo Sabellon
- Fr. Glicerio Tano
- Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish
- Fr. Jerome Escarro
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Nug-as, Alcoy)
- Fr. Sherwyll Mingo
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima
- Fr. Elvin Miraflor
- Fr. Abel Bancog
- St. Joseph Parish (Nueva Caceres, Oslob)
- Fr. Ponce Jed Bellones
- Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (Oslob)
- Msgr. Alfredo Romanillos Jr.
- Fr. Everett Glad Niere
- St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish
- Fr. Michael Hisoler
District 4 (Southwest Cebu):
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Anne
- Fr. Nelson Ortizano
- Fr. Virgilio Paras
- Fr. Edgar Lumarda
- Fr. Wilson Jerusalem
- St. John Baptist Church (Giloctog, Barili)
- Fr. Giuseppe Pongase
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Mantalongon, Barili)
- Fr. William Ybañez
- St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Dumanjug)
- Fr. Alvin Codilla
- Fr. Mac Jason Bacalla
- Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish (Bulak, Dumanjug)
- Fr. Jose Roldan Tayactac
- San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Bitoon, Dumanjug)
- Fr. Leo Cubillo
- Our Lady of Sorrows Parish
- Fr. Daniel Daculan
- St. Augustine Parish (Alcantara)
- Fr. Renato Gamorot
- San Juan Nepomuceno Parish (Moalboal)
- Fr. Mario Villacastin
- St. James the Apostle Parish (Badian)
- Fr. Florino Tonde
- Fr. Cristopher Carl Ompad
- Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish (Matutinao, Badian)
- Fr. Randy Edaño
- St. Francis Xavier Parish (Alegria)
- Fr. Froilan Bejoc
- St. Joseph Parish (Madridejos, Alegria)
- Fr. Murphu Sarsonas
- San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish (Malabuyoc)
- Fr. Glen Joseph de la Torre
- St. Gregory the Great Parish (Ginatilan)
- Fr. Johndy Enanoria
- Fr. Marc Jade Giduquio
- St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Samboan)
- Fr. Aelous Villar
- Our Lady of Consolation Parish (Bato, Samboan)
- Fr. Simplicio Pugasan Jr.
District 5 (Northwest Cebu):
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John of Sahagun (Toledo)
- Fr. Jesus Reyes
- Fr. Filomeno Ybañez Jr.
- Fr. Benedicto Ejares
- Fr. Loreto Jumao-As
- St. Raphael the Archangel Parish (Aloguinsan)
- Fr. Rogelio Piloton Jr.
- San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Bato, Toledo)
- Fr. Romeo Narca
- Sta. Monica Parish (Pinamungajan)
- Fr. Dave Villaceran
- Fr. Jerald Pinay
- Santa Cruz Parish (Talavera, Toledo)
- Fr. Pepito Batomalaque
- Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish (Matab-ang, Toledo)
- Fr. Joseph Paul Pugasan
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish (Lutopan, Toledo)
- Msgr. Marnell Mejia
- Fr. Jim Jeoux Jeanjaquet
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Lamac, Pinamungajan)
- Fr. Edgar Sundo
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Magdugo, Toledo)
- Fr. Renante Rabanes
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
- Fr. Jose Jumao-As
- San Pedro Calungsod Parish (Cantabaco, Toledo)
- Fr. Ruel Marigomen
- San Roque Parish (Asturias)
- Fr. Renato Sinining
- Fr. Nicolas Ramos
- St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Balamban)
- Fr. Allan Trinidad
- Fr. Cosme de la Peña
- Fr. Nazario Vocales
- Fr. Orlando Ruiz VI
- Fr. Chester Serana
- Holy Family Parish (Luca, Balamban)
- Fr. Richfield Hernando
- San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Buanoy, Balamban)
- Fr. Reynaldo Cui
- St. John Paul II Quasi-Parish (Gaas, Balamban)
- Fr. Jayson Facunla
- San Juan Bautista Parish (Tabuelan)
- Fr. Euseito Tulipas
- Archdiocesan Shrine of San Antonio de Padua (Tuburan)
- Fr. Zachary Zacarias
- Fr. Oscar Ornopia
- Fr. Expedito Torrevillas II
- Nuestra Señora Virgen de los Remedios Parish (Colonio, Tuburan)
- Fr. Florido Rosales
District 6 (Far North Cebu)
- Archdiocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer (Bogo City, Cebu)
- Fr. Peter Necessario
- Fr. Fred Ofredo
- Fr. Glenn Gabunilas
- Fr. Rey Vicente Resaba
- Fr. Nejamin Contapay
- Virgen de los Remedios Parish (Odlot, Bogo City)
- Fr. Bernald Agustines
- Holy Family of Nazareth Parish (La Paz, Bogo City)
- Fr. Ralph Argoncillo
- Sto. Niño Quasi-Parish (Nailon, Bogo City)
- Fr. Jeffmonray Romarate
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Tabogon)
- Fr. Marlito Binondo
- St. Martin de Porres Parish (Ilihan, Tabogon)
- Fr. Bernando Oyao
- San Juan Nepomuceno Parish (San Remigio)
- Fr. Aloysius Alojipan
- Fr. Eddie Boy Vega
- St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Lambusan, San Remigio)
- Fr. Japeth Geonzon
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Rosa de Lima (Daanbantayan)
- Fr. Randi Nebria
- Fr. Domingo Candole
- Fr. Ladislao Tangente
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Maya, Daanbantayan)
- Fr. Wilfredo Castillo
- San Miguel Parish (Tapilon, Daanbantayan)
- Fr. Lucio Rosaroso
- Our Lady of the Visitacion Parish (Bagay, Daanbantayan)
- Fr. Camilo Sestoso
- Sto. Niño Parish (Medellin)
- Fr. Dindo Yosores
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish (Medellin)
- Fr. Eulogio Almazol II
- Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (Tindog, Medellin)
- Fr. Eugene de la Corte
- Virgen de los Desamparados Parish (Logon, Daanbantayan)
- Fr. Marcial Mangubat Jr.
- Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol (Bantayan Island)
- Fr. Eduardp Marcellones
- Fr. Ruben Bajenting
- Fr. Kevin Trazo
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Doong, Bantayan Island)
- Fr. Junrey Siman
- San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Kampinggaon, Bantayan Island)
- Fr. Nestor Atillo
- Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (Madridejos, Bantayan Island)
- Fr. Roland Angel Anthony Torres
- Sto. Niño Parish (Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island)
- Fr. Ulysses Desales
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish (Tangkong, Bantayan Island)
- Fr. Renato Destacamento
- St. Francis of Assisi Parish
- Fr. Dennis Boltron
District 7 (Middle North Cebu)
- Archdiocesan Shrine of St. James the Apostle (Compostela)
- Fr. Crecenciano Ubod
- Fr. Bense Mante
- Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Valentino Gemelo
- Fr. Lyndon Ruiz
- Fr. Sinfronio Atienza
- Fr. Geofrey Adolfo
- Fr. Nazario Caiban
- St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Porferio Mahinay Jr.
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Mel John Coraraton
- San Pedro Calungsod Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Teodoro Baruc
- St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Isidrito Ducao III
- St. Peter the Apostle Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Daniel Mata
- Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (Danao)
- Fr. Severino Escobido III
- St. Augustine of Hippo Parish (Carmen)
- Fr. Ricardo Cañete
- Fr. Joseph Gabriente
- Fr. William Alcalde
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish (Carmen)
- Fr. Joselito Peralta
- San Guillermo de Aquitania Parish (Catmon)
- Fr. Dennis Baricuatro
- Fr. Gabrell Lacanglacang
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Catmon)
- Fr. Rabi Mabala
- St. James the Apostle Parish (Sogod)
- Fr. Roy Bucag
- San Pedro Calungsod Parish (Sogod)
- Fr. Arnel Autida
- San Sebastian Parish (Borbon)
- Fr. Teotimo Pepito Jr.
- St. Paul the Apostle Parish (Borbon)
- Fr. Villy Jean Cortes
District 8 (Near North Cebu):
- National Shrine of St. Joseph (Mandaue City)
- Fr. Joel Oriesga
- Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes
- Fr. Jimmy Tolentin
- Fr. Alex Cola Jr.
- Fr. Ian Fel Balankig
- Christ the King Parish (Mandaue City)
- Fr. Scipio Deligero
- Fr. Earl Sevilla
- Catholic Church of Christ of the Agony (Mandaue City)
- Fr. Carlo Aguilar
- Msgr. Antonio Quintana
- Fr. Irwin Pilario
- Nativity of Mary Parish (Mandaue City)
- Fr. Jose Arniel Mante
- Fr. Nissan Toring
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima (Mandaue City)
- Fr. Joselito Gutierrez
- Fr. Camilo Agustin Villamor Jr.
- Fr. Marion Mejia
- Fr. Wesley Noel
- Sto. Niño Parish (Mandaue City)
- Msgr. Ildebrando Jesus Leyson
- Fr. Jaime Oscar Aspril
- San Narciso Parish (Consolacion)
- Fr. Antonio Zamora Jr.
- Msgr. Juan Jose Dosado Jr.
- Fr. Nestor Soriano
- Fr. Paul Eric Pedroza
- Fr. Vicente Jay Villaceran
- St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Parish (Consolacion)
- Fr. Reymilo Talaugon
- San Isidro Labrador Parish (Consolacion)
- Fr. Felimon Cafino
- San Fernando Rey Parish (Liloan)
- Fr. Joseph Larida
- Fr. Decoroso Olmilla
- Fr. Virgilio Dolloso
- Fr. Kit Sestoso
- San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Liloan)
- Fr. Moenil Lapa
- San Roque Parish (Liloan)
- Fr. Felix Rossdel Noel
Archdiocesan Schools
Chairman, Archdiocesan Commission on Catholic Education:
- Fr. Joel Oriesga
Archdiocesan Catholic Schools of Cebu System:
- Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr – Superintendent
- Fr. Cristopher Amores – Assistant Superintendent
Academia de Santa Monica (Pinamungajan)
- Fr. Jerald Pinay – School Director
Academia de San Pedro Calungsod (Naga City)
- Fr. Jesper Petralba – School Director
- Fr. Mariano Cuarto – School Treasurer
Academia de San Agustin (Carmen)
- Fr. William Alcalde – School Director
- Fr. Gabriel LacangLacang – School Treasurer
Academia de Nuestra Señora (Ronda)
- Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Officio
- Fr. Daniel Daculan – School Treasurer
Academia de San Miguel Arcangel & Academia de San Lorenzo Ruiz (Argao)
- Fr. Cristopher Amores – School Director
- Fr. Jestoni del Castillo – School Treasurer
Academia de San Isidro Labrador (Talamban)
- Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Offcio
- Fr. Nissan Toring – School Treasurer
Academia de Santa Ana Y San Joaquin (Barili)
- Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Officio
- Fr. Wilson Jerusalem – School Treasurer
Academia de San Martin (Daanbantayan)
- Fr. Conrado Sedillo Jr. – School Director, Ex Officio
- Fr. Randy Nebria – School Treasurer
Archdiocesan Seminaries
- Pope John XXIII Minor Seminary:
- Fr. Allan Delima – Rector
- Fr. Veenedict Into
- Fr. Fran Villegas
- Fr. Andrei Mikhail Tabotabo
- Fr. Benjie Primor
- Fr. Fr. Renzo Jerome Molon
- Fr. Eriberto Surbano
- San Carlos Seminary College
- Fr. Alvin Raypan – Rector
- Fr. Charles Jayme
- Fr. Brian Brigoli
- Fr. Philip Pepito
- Fr. Bonnin Olivar
- Fr. Aveltio John Burgos
- Fr. Christian de los Santos
- Fr. Primo Kim Huete
- Fr. Raph de la Pieza
- Seminario Mayor de San Carlos
- Fr. Mhar Vincent Balili – Rector
- Fr. Abel Villarojo
- Fr. Ariel Dutosme
- Fr. Zenon Guanzon
- Fr. Christian Jame Mayol
- Fr. Charles Cuizon
- Fr. Jeffrey Uy
- Fr. Raymund Michael Chan
- Fr. Noel T. Meñoso
- Fr. Charles Agustin Cole
- Fr. Marco B. Dela Peña
- Spiritual-Pastoral Formation Year
- Fr. Alden John Baran
- Fr. Jonathan Rubin
- Diocesan Offices
- Msgr. Renato C. Beltran Jr. – Archdiocesan Offices of the Curia
- Msgr. Raul T. Go – Archdiocesan Committee on Visiting Clerics
- Fr. Joseph Y. De Aquino – Archdiocesan Property Administration
- Fr. Eduard V. Verame – Commission on Mission
- Fr. Earl C. Sevilla – Priests’ Hospitalization-in-charge
- Fr. Junly n. Cortes – Archdiocesan Committee on Review and Preparation for Quasi-Parishes
- Fr. John C. Mission – Archdiocesan Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People
- Fr. Zenon Guanzon – Archdiocesan Bible Apostolate
- Fr. Antonio Zamora Jr. – Vicar for Team Ministries
- Fr. Jonas C. Yap – Archdiocesan Commission on Environmental Concerns
- Fr. Jimmy Tolentino – Commission on Services
- Fr. Virgilio Pedrano – Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities
- Fr. Neil Cortes – Chaplain, University of Cebu
- Office of the Archbishop
- Fr. Junel Fuentes – Private Secretary, CADComM
- Fr. Ronmarth Cabase – Private Secretary
