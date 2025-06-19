Daniel Padilla’s Supremo looks: Netizens react to his bold new buzz cut

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From mullet to buzz cut, Daniel Padilla proves once again that when it comes to transformation, he doesn’t just follow trends, he proves that he’s in a league of his own.

Actor Daniel Padilla makes waves online once again as he flaunts his new hairstyle.

The Incognito star surprised fans this week with a fresh new look: a clean buzz cut he debuted during an intimate dinner hosted by the Rolling Stone PH Social Club. The event celebrated his cover feature in the magazine’s Guilty Pleasures issue (May 2025).

Before the buzz cut, Daniel already turned heads with his modern mullet—a daring look he wore for his role in Incognito.

The mullet wasn’t just a fashion choice, it was deeply rooted in research and character work. Inspired by the Igorot people and their traditional haircuts, which Padilla researched and incorporated as part of his character’s look.

“In fairness nga kay Daniel, he’s never scared to try on new hairstyles para sa role (In fairness to Daniel, he’s never scared to try on new hairstyles for the role),” one fan pointed out. “Like nito at nung mullet niya sa Incognito (Like this one and his mullet in Incognito).”

As photos of Daniel’s buzz cut spread online, netizens quickly shared their reactions:

“#DanielPadilla nag iisa suprem idol ”

“SUPREMO PARIN kahit anong gupit. The aura stays.”

“He’s way better solo. Like he’s so good in Incognito. Congrats @supremo_dp!”

“Ang gwapo naman kahit anong gupit bagay.”

For many fans, Daniel’s latest transformation goes beyond style. It reflects his continued evolution—from teen heartthrob to seasoned actor, from rom-com royalty to serious performer.

Now, with a new haircut and a new vibe, Daniel once again takes over timelines and conversations.

Whether he sports a mullet for a role or a buzz cut for a fresh start, one thing remains clear—Daniel Padilla owns every look. And as netizens say, no matter the haircut, he’s still Supremo.