50 couples say ‘I Do’ in Danao City’s mass wedding

June 18, 2025 (Danao City) – 50 couples tie the knot in the Annual Free Mass Wedding sponsored by the City Government of Danao, through the City Civil Registry Office (CCRO) celebrating years of shared lives with an official “I do.”

This is more than a ceremony—it’s a tribute to enduring love and stronger communities. Mix Durano Mayor, City of Danao

Held at the city’s designated venue, the Danao City mass wedding provided more than just a ceremonial union. Couples received free wedding rings, official documentation of their marriage, and lasting memories—without the burden of cost. For many, this was a long-awaited opportunity to legalize years of shared love and commitment.

“This is more than a ceremony—it’s a tribute to enduring love and stronger communities,” shaire Mayor Mix Durano, who officiated ceremony.

The annual tradition proves the Danao City’s efforts to ensure that no family is left behind—emotionally, socially or legally. This city-sponsored mass wedding is held as part of the month-long celebration of Danao City’s 64th Charter Anniversary this June.