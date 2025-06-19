menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Happenings News

50 couples say ‘I Do’ in Danao City’s mass wedding

- June 19, 2025

June 18, 2025 (Danao City) – 50 couples tie the knot in the Annual Free Mass Wedding sponsored by the City Government of Danao, through the City Civil Registry Office (CCRO) celebrating years of shared lives with an official “I do.”

 

This is more than a ceremony—it’s a tribute to enduring love and stronger communities.

 

Mix Durano

Mayor, City of Danao

 

Held at the city’s designated venue, the Danao City mass wedding provided more than just a ceremonial union. Couples received free wedding rings, official documentation of their marriage, and lasting memories—without the burden of cost. For many, this was a long-awaited opportunity to legalize years of shared love and commitment.

Danao city

“This is more than a ceremony—it’s a tribute to enduring love and stronger communities,” shaire Mayor Mix Durano, who officiated ceremony.

The annual tradition proves the Danao City’s efforts to ensure that no family is left behind—emotionally, socially or legally. This city-sponsored mass wedding is held as part of the month-long celebration of Danao City’s 64th Charter Anniversary this June.

Read More
Happenings News

50 couples say ‘I Do’ in Danao City’s mass wedding
FASHION Happenings

Holiday Inn Cebu City marks 3 years in style with SAULOG Fashion Show

By:
Happenings

Visayan Electric leads Brigada Eskwela 2025 effort at Banilad Elementary School

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.