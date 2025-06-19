Christian Balunan faces ex-world champ Saludar in IBF eliminator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan is set for the biggest test of his young career as he faces former world champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator in South Korea on July 25.

Balunan’s trainer Edito Villamor confirmed to CDN Digital that his undefeated fighter will square off against Saludar, with a world title shot on the line. Balunan is one of only two fighters currently being trained by Villamor, the other being fellow undefeated prospect Reymart Tagacanao.

Balunan earned the eliminator bout thanks to his steady climb in the IBF rankings. He is currently ranked No. 3, with the top two spots vacant, while Saludar sits just behind at No. 4.

The winner will become the mandatory challenger to reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran, who recently retained his belt via split decision over Ginjiro Shigeoka in Japan.

The 25-year-old Balunan, promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, holds a spotless 12-0 record with seven knockouts. He’s a former WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion.

In his most recent outing, Balunan passed a major test by defeating former world title challenger Robert Paradero.

The bout, held last December in Tagbilaran City, ended in a fifth-round technical decision after Paradero suffered a deep cut. Christian Balunan was well ahead on the scorecards when the ringside physician called a halt to the fight.

On the other hand, Saludar brings a wealth of experience with a 26-6 record, including 16 knockouts. The 34-year-old is a former WBO and WBA world minimumweight titleholder and has been on a five-fight winning streak since 2022, bouncing back from a loss to current WBO champ Oscar Collazo.

Saludar’s last victory came in dominant fashion, a first-round knockout over Thai fighter Sanchai Yotboon in Mandaue City to capture the WBO Oriental minimumweight title.

