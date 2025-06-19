VP Sara, Imee Marcos invited to Pam Baricuatro’s oath-taking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With less than two weeks left, preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony of Governor-elect Pam Baricuatro, and her team plans to invite national officials to witness the event including Vice-President Sara Duterte and Senator Imee Marcos.

Baricuatro’s administration on Thursday, June 19, revealed that they will be sending formal invitations to Duterte and Marcos, both Baricuatro’s political allies.

Meanwhile, the incoming governor also wanted to organize an ‘austere and modest’ oathtaking ceremony plus a thanksgiving activity for supporters, and the 1.1 million voters who entrusted her to run the Capitol.

“Governor Pam gave clear instructions to avoid unnecessary expenses,” Ruben Licera, Baricuatro’s spokesperson, said in a statement issued to the media. “Instead, the focus remains on meaningful, community-driven participation.”

Additionally, Baricuatro has directed her team to keep the proceedings modest, people-centered, and cost-efficient, added Licera.

The new administration also plans to hold the People’s Thanksgiving Street Party, organized by the same volunteer groups behind her campaign.

According to Inauguration Committee chair Paulo Uy, civic organizations and community groups are coordinating closely to combine their programs into one unified celebration wherein they expect “thousands to participate.”

“The unity and coordination among all sectors will reflect the very spirit of Governor Pam’s mandate,” Uy said.

Baricuatro, a civic leader, won the gubernatorial race during the recent midterm polls last May 12, earning over 1.1 million votes in what also turned out to be a stunning defeat against her foe, outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

She will formally seat as the new governor this June 30, and officially marking her first stint into politics. /csl

