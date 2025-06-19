Road rage ‘scuffle’ in Lapu-Lapu: City Hall worker tagged, probed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Administrator of Lapu-Lapu City confirmed that an employee was involved in a road rage incident in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Based on the social media post of Edcel Jay Lumungsod, at around 7:00 a.m., he was riding a motorcycle with his wife to ferry her to her workplace.

However, another motorcycle bumped the rear portion of his motorcycle which damaged his plate number and signal light.

After the incident, the other rider, who was an employee of the city hall, tried to escape.

He followed the rider, who was wearing a Lapu-Lapu City Hall uniform, to settle the incident. But the city hall employee did not listen to him prompting Lumungsod to block his way near the barangay hall of Basak.

The city hall employee then got off his motorcycle, and he struck Lumungsod with an unknown object, which the latter believed to be a steel pipe.

“Kung nahubo pa naku ang helmet aw bukol or samad jud ako ulo kay puthaw mn to…abi sad sa ako asawa og screw driver nga taas,” Lumungsod said on his Facebook post.

(If I had removed my helmet, I would have a bruise or worse a cut on my head because it was a steel pipe…my wife thought that it was a long screw driver.)

Due to the incident, Lumungsod appealed to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for help, as the motorist was wearing a city hall uniform.

According to Lawyer Danilo Almendras, city administrator, the complainant have already visited his office and they had already identified the employee.

However, Almendras refused to divulge the identity of the employee and what department he was assigned to.

Currently, Almendras said that they were still waiting for the formal complaint to be filed by the complainant.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in a statement, said that he would be investigating the incident.

