Visayas G Hoops tips off Friday in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Visayas G Hoops Basketball Tournament is all set to open on Friday, June 20, at the old Sacred Heart School gymnasium in Cebu City.

Leading the opening rites are Cebu City Mayor-elect Engineer Nestor Archival Sr. and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña. They’ll be joined by City Councilor Nyza Archival, former Cebu Provincial Sports Commission executive officer Lawyer Ramil Abing, and Brando Velasquez.

Tournament organizer Rocky Alcoseba and tournament director Rey Cañete will also be present for the 2 p.m. opening ceremony.

The three-day grassroots tournament will feature 24 teams across two age divisions: 13-under and 15-under. Participating squads are coming from Maasin, Tacloban, Ormoc, Mahaplag in Leyte, and various cities in Cebu.

Among the teams seeing action are RJN from Talisay City, Cora Judd’s Basketball Team from Cebu City, Coach Enoc Academy from Maasin City, Lakawan from Tacloban City, Go Hard Basketball Coach Dom from Cebu City, and Dream Big Basketball from Ormoc City.

Also joining are Batang Mandirigma from Lapu-Lapu City, Aloysian Eagles from Minglanilla, CKBA from Consolacion, CIT-U Baby Wildcats, DS3 Seafoods, JR Hooperz from Minglanilla, Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs from Mandaue, AVC Associates-Arkins, Bigasan Hub x CKBA, The Realtors from Cebu City, Western Leyte College (WLC) Mustangs from Ormoc City, Loboc Vengers from Bohol, Abellana National School Chiefs, PYFBA Youth from Talisay City, Cabanero Basketball Academy from Mahaplag, and the Korean Mamba Squad from Ormoc City.

Action starts at 9 a.m. with Loboc Vengers facing WLC Mustangs in the opening match of the 15-under Pool B division.

This tournament puts the spotlight on grassroots development, focusing on young talents in the 13-under and 15-under categories.

