Regie Suganob stays battle-ready as world title shot remains elusive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob has been waiting for a crack at a world title for over a year now.

Ranked as the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) No. 1 light flyweight contender, yet his fellow contenders obviously avoids him.

While a number of Filipino boxers have secured world championship bouts this year, the 27-year-old from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable in Tagbilaran City continues to stay patient and prepared.

“I train every day and do conditioning once a week, including sparring sessions, just to keep myself fit and ready,” said Suganob in an interview with CDN Digital.

“I’m very hopeful that I will get my world title shot one day. I’m the No. 1 contender in the WBO, so that will happen.”

Suganob has been on standby ever since former WBO world champion Shokichi Iwata opted to face another opponent, Rene Santiago of Puerto Rico, instead of the top-ranked Filipino.

Santiago pulled off an upset, dethroning Iwata via unanimous decision, a twist that pushed Suganob further back in the title picture.

Yet even that didn’t shake the resolve of the pride of Dauis, Bohol.

“This is what I’ve worked for. I’m not stopping now,” Suganob said.

Suganob’s readiness isn’t just talk. In the last year alone, he has proven his worth inside the ring, most notably with an eighth-round TKO win over Japan’s Kai Ishizawa. Prior to that, he dominated Venezuelan Ronald Chacon to capture the WBO Global light flyweight title. Both performances sent a clear message that he’s ready for the big stage.

But the world title opportunity still hasn’t come, something Suganob finds mind-boggling, especially after calling out Iwata last year. Now, with Santiago holding the belt, Regie Suganob is once again stepping up.

“My message for him (Santiago), I’m challenging him to fight me, anytime and anywhere. I’m always ready,” Suganob declared.

“I’m excited to get my first world title shot. It’s a rare opportunity. This would be my second chance, so I’ll give everything to win.”

Suganob had his first crack at a world title in 2023 against Sivenathi Nontshinga in South Africa. Though he fell short, the experience gave him a taste of what it takes.

“My main advantage is that I’ve already been there,” he said. “That world title experience will be my edge over Santiago.”

Statistically, Regie Suganob holds a slight edge in ring experience with a 16-1 record (6 KOs) compared to Santiago’s 14-4 slate with 9 knockouts.

But for Suganob, the numbers matter less than the mindset.

“I’ve stayed ready. I’ve stayed hungry. And I know my time will come.”

