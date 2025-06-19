Agricultural and fisheries exhibit opens in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Various products and agricultural innovations are being showcased at the 3rd National Agricultural and Fisheries Technology Exhibition (NAFTE), which opened Thursday, June 19, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

At least 34 exhibitors from different regions across the country are presenting their raw and processed products, as well as services developed through research and technology. The three-day agricultural and fisheries exhibit, which runs until Saturday, is open to the public.

NAFTE aims to highlight the latest in agricultural and fisheries technologies while serving as a platform for researchers, developers, and stakeholders to share innovations and explore partnerships. It brings together efforts from state universities, regional offices of the Department of Agriculture (DA), and other research institutions.

A key feature of the exhibition is the launch and demonstration of government-funded technologies with selected farmer beneficiaries. Among the innovations presented are improved rice varieties and energy-efficient post-harvest facilities powered by renewable energy sources.

Joell Lales, Officer-in-Charge Director of the Department of Agricultural Research, emphasized the importance of the event in bringing research outputs to the public.

“Ito yung paraan na mapakita natin sa lahat na may pinupuntahan ang research. Nandiyan yung iba’t ibang products—these are all developed by our research partners sa DA regional field offices, state universities, and other partners,” Lales said.

One of the innovations from Central Visayas is the Urban Grow Plant Box, developed by Cebu Technological University (CTU). It was designed specifically for individuals living in condominiums or small urban spaces who want to grow plants indoors, including cold-climate crops like strawberries.

The plant box is equipped with artificial lighting, a nutrient-enriched water system, and temperature control to support healthy plant growth in enclosed areas. It can begin producing fruit within three months and is suited for small crops such as strawberries and thyme.

“Makasurvive ang plant kay provided man what it needed,” said Pet Roey Pascual, Vice President for Research and Development at CTU.

It also features smart technology that allows users to monitor and control the system remotely via a mobile app or website. For users unfamiliar with plant care, the system includes an auto-selection mode.

“If zero knowledge gyud with how you will grow the plant, pwede ka auto selection. The microcontroller mosense ni siya kung unsay dapat isupply, so pwede na kamlimtan-limtan. No need na magbisbis—nag-circulate na ang water,” said Jerome Aguilar, CTU IT faculty member.

During the opening ceremony, DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra, representing Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., expressed appreciation for the efforts and the active participation of exhibitors from across the country in showcasing their products through the agricultural and fisheries exhibit.

