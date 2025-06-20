Daily Gospel, June 20

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 20, 2025, which is the Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 6, 19-23.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and decay destroy, and thieves break in and steal.

But store up treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor decay destroys, nor thieves break in and steal.

For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.

The lamp of the body is the eye. If your eye is sound, your whole body will be filled with light;

but if your eye is bad, your whole body will be in darkness. And if the light in you is darkness, how great will the darkness be.”

