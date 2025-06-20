menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, June 20

By: June 20, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 20, 2025, which is the Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, June 19

Daily Gospel, June 18

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 6, 19-23.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and decay destroy, and thieves break in and steal.

But store up treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor decay destroys, nor thieves break in and steal.

For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.

The lamp of the body is the eye. If your eye is sound, your whole body will be filled with light;

but if your eye is bad, your whole body will be in darkness. And if the light in you is darkness, how great will the darkness be.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

Read More
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, June 19

By:
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, June 18

By:
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, June 17

By:
TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.