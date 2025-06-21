Missioned Souls: The Cebu band bound by blood, united by music

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a quiet home in Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu, music fills the air.

Guitars hum, drums echo, and voices rise in harmony.

At the center of it all is the band Missioned Souls, a six-member family Cebuano band that turns everyday jam sessions into soulful performances.

More than just a group of performers, Missioned Souls plays with purpose, sharing not only their talent, but also their faith and love as a family.

Missioned Souls is headed by both parents, dad Secan Alipio as the bassist, and mom Sheena Alipio as vocalist. Also in the band are their four children: Naces Alipio, 16, who is the keyboardist and also a bassist; Neisha Alipio, 15, who is the lead guitarist; Stacey Alipio, 12, the lead vocalist and also a rhythm guitarist; and 10-year-old Isaiah Alipio, a.k.a. “ICE,” who is the band’s drummer.

When the siblings perform without their parents, Naces becomes the main bassist.

Missioned Souls: How it all started

The Cebu band started its musical journey through the parents’ involvement in the Christian band, State of Grace (PH).

“The kids, were always eager to join in on the fun, tagged along to nearly every show, soaking in the joy of live music,” Secan and Sheena shared.

The spark for a band ignited at home during a casual jam session. The Cebu band’s Facebook page says that all the magic started in 2022.

“It was during these experiences that Neisha developed a keen interest in playing the bass, inspired by her dad’s passion for the instrument. Similarly, Ice found his rhythm and enthusiasm for drumming,” the parents explained.

As each child started developing their own musical skills, Naces with the piano, Stacey with vocals and guitar—the dream to form a family band became a reality.

“[It allowed] us to share our love for music while strengthening our family bonds,” they said.

What’s with the name?

The family didn’t pick the name Missioned Souls by accident.

“We wanted to include ‘souls’ in the name, then eventually considered adding the word ‘Missioned’ as it was inspired by grandma (dad’s mom), who is a dedicated missionary.”

From there, Missioned Souls became not just a name, but a message.

Missioned Souls doesn’t perform just for entertainment. They perform to inspire.

“Our journey began with a simple desire: to give thanks for the musical talents we have received from above. We are committed to fostering family unity, love, and respect through the joyful gift of music, serving as a heartfelt tribute to God’s blessings. We recognize that these gifts are meant to be shared, and through our performances, we aim to uplift spirits and bring smiles to the faces of those around us.”

Missioned Souls performs songs from the 1950s to the 2000s, covering genres like classic rock, ska, alternative, and power ballads.

The family treats music as more than a hobby.

“Music has always played a special role in our lives; it’s how we (the parents) met! In our family, music always brings us comfort and motivation. It ignites creativity and it provides a beautiful, healthy outlet for self-expression, ultimately honoring God, which is what we desire for our children.”

They also cherish the connections they’ve built along the way.

“Through the shared experience of music, we’ve formed friendships and we have connected with a lot of people from all walks of life. Whether at a casual jam session or simply sharing our favorite songs, music has a unique way of bringing us together and making our lives happier and more meaningful.”

Balancing act

Despite having different schedules and responsibilities, the family keeps their music alive.

“We have regular jobs, which require working from home and we homeschool our kids so we manage our schedule for practice around it. We put up our weekly schedule.”

This setup allows them to stay organized while keeping music a constant part of their routine.

Missioned Souls has performed at numerous events, but the family holds on to the little joys that follow every show.

“Lots of memorable performance to choose from, it’s hard to choose just one. But we can say that the experience of enjoying the food and swimming in the pool after the show is always worth remembering. Also, as performers, a show definitely becomes unforgettable when the audience connects, sings & dances along as it creates a striking energy making the performance truly special and memorable for everyone involved.”

For the band, music helped the family in more ways than one.

And the family knows their gifts, the skills they have, are meant to be shared. Whether at home or on stage, their music reflects love, faith, and gratitude.

This World Music Day, Missioned Souls reminds us that music doesn’t have to come from big stages or major labels. Sometimes, the most heartfelt performances come when family gets together for the love of music.