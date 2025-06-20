Osmeña: Work-study megafacility at SRP for out-of-school youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines – He calls it “the big one.”

Incoming Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas “Tommy” Osmeña laid out his plans for a dedicated “work-study” hub for young people who were unable to finish college, to help them earn a degree while holding down a job, under one roof.

Osmeña said he planned to construct a facility in the South Road Properties (SRP) that would house students who would also be employed full-time in the BPO sector, allowing them to study, work, eat, and sleep in the same building.

He said the city would reclaim five hectares of SRP land originally reserved for the University of the Philippines, which failed to comply with its contract.

“We will get that back,” Osmeña said. “And we’re going to get a building where somebody who hasn’t even finished college will be able to be upgraded, go to school, and work at the same time, simultaneously.”

READ: Osmeña eyes communal housing-work model for single mothers

The proposed project is the third and “most ambitious” component in what Osmeña describes as his series of “challenging concepts” aimed at social transformation through practical innovation.

“This is it. This is the big one,” Osmeña told stakeholders. “We’ll start now. Everything—I’m going to start now.”

The core idea is to synchronize students’ class schedules with their work shifts, particularly those in BPOs that follow U.S. business hours. After school, students can take a five-minute break and go straight to work. When their shift ends, they simply head to their room and rest, all within the same facility.

“The basic issue is time management. They will work, eat, and sleep in the same building,” Osmeña explained.

“The school will adjust to the office schedule. All the employees of the BPO are students. It’s like school and work at the same time,” he added.

READ: Osmeña proposes subscription-based bus system for BPO workers

He noted that students would even have flexibility in how long they finish their studies. If a student normally needs two more years to complete a degree, they may stretch it to three or more years to reduce pressure, while still earning an income and progressing academically.

“I asked one BPO agent, ‘Are you willing to make it three years instead of two so it’s not too tight?’ He said yes, because they don’t mind. They’re earning—and they’re going to earn more,” Osmeña said.

The megastructure will be a city-supported work-study community, with the BPO company and the educational institution sharing coordination responsibilities, allowing students to pursue degrees while staying employed.

The proposal’s underlying goal is to uplift out-of-school youth who are already in the workforce but want a better future—an education, a stable income, and ultimately, social mobility.

“This is not just about fairness. If someone’s not doing their part, we’ll replace them. We want this to work,” Osmeña said. “This is about getting something right—one thing—then building from there.”

READ: DBM signs MOU on real-time monitoring of gov’t projects

‘Ungovernment’ in action

The project is in line with Osmeña’s self-described “ungovernment” governance philosophy, where innovation, social engineering, and practical results are prioritized over bureaucracy.

The same principle is behind his other proposed projects: a communal housing and employment model for single mothers and a subscription-based public transport system for BPO workers.

“I’m very ungovernment[al]. Government does everything—they keep getting screwed up,” Osmeña said. “My style? I want to kill one germ. Because if I know how to kill one, I know how to kill the rest.”

Like his other projects, Osmeña said the facility would start small, with just one building, and would evolve through trial and error, much like his “Series 2” model in the single mothers’ communal housing project.

“We start with one bus, we start with one building. I don’t care how long it takes. Once you start it, the foundation is there. It’s hard to erode it,” he said.

Osmeña is returning to City Hall after years out of office, this time as vice mayor to Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr., who begins his term on June 30. Though no longer at the top post, Osmeña is expected to play a key role in pushing through progressive, often unconventional, urban reforms that blend public-private collaboration, data-driven planning, and “social laboratories” that test bold solutions on a small scale before city-wide expansion.

With the work-study megafacility at SRP, he is betting big on a replicable system that fuses education, employment, and welfare under one roof, and one vision.

“The universe is watching,” Osmeña said. “If you’re not involved with it, we want to invite you to watch and see and comment. We’ll try to channel all these brains to make this one thing work.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP