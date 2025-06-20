ITCZ and easterlies continue to dampen parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Mindanao and Luzon will continue to experience rain showers caused by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan.

The same weather conditions will prevail over the provinces of Aurora and Quezon due to the easterlies.

These areas may experience moderate to heavy rains that could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies will continue to prevail over the rest of the archipelago.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail throughout the country.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

