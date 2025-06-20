DPWH flood project in Cebu buries mangroves without environmental permit

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They were meant to protect the city from floods. Instead, they buried its natural defense against them.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) admitted to constructing portions of a flood control project in Cebu City without securing the required environmental clearances, which has already resulted in the burial of at least nine mangrove trees in Barangay Cogon Pardo.

The controversial project, which DPWH insists is a drainage improvement initiative and not a road construction scheme, was halted last week through a cease-and-desist order (CDO) issued by Acting Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

However, questions about how the project proceeded without an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) escalated during a recent tense executive session of the Cebu City Council.

Engineer Gemuel Talingting of the DPWH Cebu City District Engineering Office admitted to councilors that the project pushed through without the necessary clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), describing it as an “oversight” in the agency’s haste to deliver infrastructure on time.

“We want to apologize if this happened,” Talingting told the Council. “Also, to CCENRO and DENR, nga (that), there was no clearance yet… Our office wanted to correct what happened.”

Talingting claimed the project was originally designed to help prevent flooding in low-lying areas like Barangays Inayawan and San Nicolas, and to deter future encroachment by private developers, but conceded the team had not realized it was already encroaching into a mangrove zone until construction began.

“Probably, naligsan gyud ang uban [processes], kay mao man say mandate sa amoa, nga timely deliverance of the infrastructures,” he said. “To the point nga murag na-bypass na namo ang uban nga processes.”

(Probably, some [processes] were really skipped, because our mandate is the timely deliverance of the infrastructures. To the point that we seemed to have bypassed some of the processes.)

The access road, essential to move heavy equipment for the flood control structure, was reportedly built across a mangrove area without a permit. The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) confirmed that nine mangroves were affected, and several environmental violations are now being reviewed, including under Republic Act 8550 or the Philippine Fisheries Code, Presidential Decree 705, and City Ordinance 2115.

But Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera was not convinced by the apology.

“Mura kag feeling victim. Ang pakasad-on ang laing tawo, wa nimo nakita ang inyong own sala,” Pesquera said.

(You act like you’re the victim. You’re quick to blame others, but you don’t see your own faults.)

She rebuked the DPWH’s attempts to deflect responsibility to permitting agencies. Pesquera pointed out that the ECC had already been prepared as early as 2024.

“Nagdali man kaha mo, nganong wa man nimo na-submit sa inyong silingan?” she said, referring to the DPWH office being just beside the environment office. “Late ka for six months… Feeling victim gihapon.”

(You said you were in a hurry, so why didn’t you submit it to your neighbor? You’re six months late… and still acting like the victim.)

Pesquera emphasized that under Philippine laws, even the destruction of a single mangrove tree is a criminal offense.

“It does not mean nga magpaspas ta, mu-violate na ta og balaod (that just because we’re moving fast, we should already violate the law),” she said. “This Council cannot condone that.”

Juan Pablo Yao, CENRO team leader, said his office is now preparing another CDO, this time against a separate but similar DPWH 7 project in the same barangay that has also impacted mangroves.

“We should be thankful that we noticed our mangroves before they were completely covered,” Yao said. He also cited a similar DPWH project in Mandaue City where mangrove roots were covered, resulting in the death of the trees.

Yao warned that Cebu City only has fewer than 20 hectares of mangrove cover left, a fraction compared to Mandaue’s 70 hectares, and said that even access roads must undergo rigorous permitting if they touch sensitive areas.

Talingting proposed that the affected mangroves be transplanted through “earth-balling,” a delicate and costly method that requires its own ECC.

But city environment officials say even if no trees have died yet, the damage has already been done.

Councilor Pancrasio Esparis asked if the project could have been designed differently to avoid touching mangroves in the first place.

Yao responded that planning and coordination could have prevented the violations, and reminded the body that alternative solutions, including proper site selection and engineering designs, were not explored.

The project’s contractor reportedly committed to preventing further damage. But city officials say it may be too late to undo the violations already committed. /csl

