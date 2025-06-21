Lou Ornopia: The story of his lifelong love for motorcycles 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are countless ways people express their love for motorcycles.

But for Lou Ornopia, it’s a lifelong journey, one built on determination, passion, and a desire to uplift others through the sport he holds dear.

As the world marks World Motorcycle Day, few stories draw inspiration in Cebu’s motocross scene than Ornopia’s.

Most people express their love for motorcycle through their collections of different motorcycles, their modded bikes designed according to their preferences and personality, while others express their love for motorcycle through their long-distance journeys across many places.

However, Ornopia is different, he is a revered figure in the local motorsports community, he is known not only as a successful entrepreneur but also as the man who gave countless aspiring riders a place to grow.

Today, his name is synonymous with the Ornopia Cup and his brand, MS Motosuit.

But long before the fame and accolades, Ornopia’s road was steep and rough.

Who is Lou Ornopia?

Born in Calambua, San Remigio, in northern Cebu, Ornopia grew up in poverty.

Ornopia remembers walking three kilometers daily just to get to school, wondering what the future held. He left his hometown at a young age to live with an older sibling in Dumaguete City, hoping for better opportunities.

It was there that his lifelong bond with motorcycles began not as a racer, but as a janitor in a building that happened to house a motorcycle dealership.

“Ang akong gugma sa motorcycle, tibuok kinabuhi na nako gidala,” Ornopia shared. (My love for motorcycles, I’ve carried it my whole life.)

“Pobre gyud mi. Pero sa Dumaguete, janitor ko sa usa ka building nga ang tenant kay motorcycle dealer. Didto nagsugod akong gugma sa motorsiklo.”

(We were really poor. But in Dumaguete, I worked as a janitor in a building where one of the tenants was a motorcycle dealer. That’s where my love for motorcycles began.)

Driven by a hunger to rise above hardship, he worked his way up eventually becoming a trusted employee of the motorcycle dealership. The exposure allowed him to ride and understand different motorcycles, and it was the trail and off-road bikes that truly captivated his heart.

“Ang among gipang baligya nga unit sa una kay pang-trail ug pang-cross. Didto nisamot akong gugma sa motorsiklo. Didto pud nagsugod akong damgo nga magtukod ko sa akong kaugalingong brand.”

(The units we used to sell were for trail and motocross. That’s where my love for motorcycles grew even more. That’s also where my dream of building my own brand began.)

That dream came to life in the form of MS Motosuit, a now-established motorcycle gear and parts brand known across the country. His passion and business savvy even drew in motocross icon Glenn Aguilar to endorse the brand , a milestone that cemented Ornopia’s place in Philippine motocross history.

Ornopia Cup

But he didn’t stop at business. With the same fire that drove him out of poverty, Ornopia launched the ‘Ornopia Cup powered by MS Motosuit’, a grassroots motocross series that has been running for 26 years. It became a stepping stone for riders like Pepo and Popeye Rubi, Irwin Uypitching, Jon-jon Adlawan, Bornok Mangosong, Donkey Sanchez, Jubenile Abellar, John Flores, and BJ Pepito, some of whom made a mark abroad.

Television soon took notice, and Ornopia became the face of the country’s only regular motocross-oriented program aired on both local and national TV.

That led him to win the “Sportsman of the Year” by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) in 2007.

But even a trailblazer like him needed a break. In 2014, Ornopia took a step back from organizing racing to focus on his family.

“Ni lie-low ko kay nabantayan nako nga wala nako’y oras sa pamilya. Nag farewell tour ko,” he said.

(I lay low because I noticed I no longer had time for my family. I did a farewell tour.)

Yet the break didn’t last long. He saw the racing scene lose steam, and some riders lose their edge. The sport that shaped his life needed him again and he answered the call.

While his children now handle the day-to-day operations of MS Motosuit, and politics occupies much of his time as a San Remigio town councilor, Ornopia remains firmly rooted in motocross.

His pride and joy, the MS Motosuit Motorsports Park, is a sprawling 2.3-kilometer track in Calambua, the very place he once walked barefoot to school, now transformed into a haven for the country’s top motocross athletes.

Looking back, he doesn’t just see success. He sees a trail blazed by resilience, community, and love for motorcycles.

Message to young riders

And with motorcycle accidents on the rise, he has a message for young riders.

“Ang motorcycle, makabuang ug makamatay. Kung gusto mo magpakusog, adto mo sa race track. Naay safety equipment, naay protection, ug wala moy mahimong kadaut sa uban.”

(Motorcycles can drive you crazy and can be deadly. If you want to go fast, go to the race track. There’s safety equipment, protection, and you won’t be a danger to others.)

“Didto ninyo mahibaw-an ang inyong tinuod nga abilidad. Sa race track, makakita mo kung kinsa gyud ang rider ug kinsa ang angay magmatngon.”

(That’s where you’ll discover your true skill. On the race track, you’ll see who the real riders are and who needs to be more cautious.)

In this world where speed and recognition matter more, Lou Ornopia proves that there is more meaningful journeys with the two wheels, one built with determination, passion, and purpose.