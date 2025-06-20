NBA FINALS: Pacers vs Thunder series goes to Game 7

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a 108-91 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night (Friday morning, June 20, Philippine time) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Obi Toppin led the Eastern Conference champions Pacers with 20 points while Andrew Nembhard added 17 as Indiana tied the series at 3-3, forcing a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam chipped in 16, and Tyrese Haliburton had 14 for Indiana in the Game 6 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points while Jalen Williams added 16.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP