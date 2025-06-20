Cebu weather: Sunny mornings, rainy afternoons ahead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos can expect warm mornings followed by wet afternoons in the coming days, as unstable weather conditions persist over the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has forecast a week of partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers or thunderstorms across Cebu and neighboring provinces, driven by the combined effects of the easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, earlier said the province is expected to experience localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, through Tuesday next week.

“Cebu will continue to experience partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms,” Quiblat said in an interview on June 18.

Despite generally fair conditions in the mornings, Quiblat reminded residents not to let their guard down.

“Localized thunderstorms, often associated with the formation of cumulonimbus (CB) clouds, can still bring sudden and heavy rainfall, especially in the afternoon,” he warned.

Cumulonimbus clouds are tall, dense formations that rapidly produce thunderstorms, gusty winds, and, in some cases, flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Cebu City.

Over the next several days, Cebu will see daytime temperatures ranging from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, while evening temperatures may drop to 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Winds will remain light to moderate, with minor shifts in wind direction due to the influence of the easterlies.

The easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are contributing to the atmospheric instability over the Visayas, while the ITCZ, a weather system where northern and southern hemisphere winds meet, is also enhancing convective activity.

While Cebu experiences localized thunderstorms, the broader Visayas region is also under the influence of the ITCZ.

According to Pagasa Weather Specialist Benison Estareja, cloudy skies with a high chance of rain are expected in Palawan, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region, with thunderstorms most likely to occur in the afternoon to evening.

In Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat are expected to experience early morning rains, with the rest of the region also likely to experience afternoon downpours.

Metro Manila and most of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, mainly due to the easterlies.

No typhoons or low-pressure areas are currently being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Pagasa said.

Pagasa is closely monitoring weather developments and has called on Cebuanos to stay updated with official forecasts and remain alert to changing conditions.

“We advise residents to stay updated through official bulletins and remain cautious during periods of sudden weather changes,” the agency said. /csl

