Sara Duterte on personal trip to Australia to join rally for her father

By: Zacarian Sarao - @inquirerdotnet June 20,2025 - 12:03 PM

Vice-president of Philippines Sara Duterte addresses people gathering outside the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, on March 14, 2025, as former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears for the first time before International Criminal Court to face crimes against humanity charges. The 79-year-old faces a charge of “the crime against humanity of murder”, according to the ICC, for a crackdown that rights groups estimate killed tens of thousands of mostly poor men, often without proof they were linked to drugs. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte is once again on a “personal trip” overseas, this time in Australia, said her office on Friday.

“Vice President Sara Duterte is currently on a personal trip to Australia,” the Office of the Vice President (OVP) told reporters through Viber.

READ: Sara Duterte heads to Malaysia on a ‘personal trip’

The OVP, however, did not give any other details regarding Duterte’s trip, including when she left and when she is set to return to the county.

All the information OVP provided was that the vice president will be attending a rally in Melbourne on June 22, 2025, calling for the release of her father, who is currently detained before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands over crimes against humanity.

Less than a month before this, Duterte was also in the Netherlands for her birthday celebration to visit her father, and also lead the stage of a protest calling for his release.

The vice president’s overseas trips came while she is set to face the Senate impeachment trial amid accusations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

She is facing trial after being impeached by the House of Representatives way back Feb. 5.

