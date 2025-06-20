cdn mobile

Lone bettor wins P25-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot in June 19 draw

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter June 20,2025 - 02:06 PM

More than P259M Ultra Lotto jackpot up for grabs on Dec. 27. lotto jackpot

Inquirer.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor won the P25.05-million jackpot in Thursday night’s Lotto 6/42 jackpot, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning combination was 02-14-16-28-22-30.

However, no bettor won the P81.89-million Superlotto 6/49 jackpot, where the winning numbers were 19-33-26-18-17-39.

READ: Lotto Results – June 19, 2025

The Superlotto 6/49 was last won by two bettors splitting a P22.43-million jackpot last April 29.

The next draw for the Lotto 6/42 will be on Saturday, while the next draw for the Superlotto 6/49 will be on Sunday.

