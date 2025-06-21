February Break: Cebuano punk rock band born from shared love for music

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four young musicians from Cebu are making a different kind of noise—one that speaks of passion, perseverance, and purpose.

Known as February Break, this alternative punk rock band proves that music isn’t just a hobby—it’s a lifeline, a purpose, and a path to growth.

Created under the spell of changes and transitions, the band comprises Brylle Kean Rosal, 15, the vocalist and guitarist; Kyle Samuel Axalan, 13, the drummer; Cian Cayden Arroyo Adlawan, 15, the bassist; and Shanley Piamonte, 17, the rhythm guitarist.

READ: Get to know 10 of Cebu’s notable drummers

All are native to the city of Cebu and got acquainted with each other through the music circles and personal acquaintances. A lot took notice because of their talent at an early age.

February Break: Raw, emotional, and intense

The group draws inspiration from Filipino bands like Urbandub, Typecast, Franco, Powerspoon, and Slapshock.

“Our music leans towards a heavier sound,” says Brylle, whose stage name is BOYshirtless. “It’s not your usual OPM or trending pop. It’s raw, emotional, and intense.”

Their heavy sound sets them apart from other bands, but it’s their authenticity that truly resonates.

“We just play what we love, and somehow, people connect with it. We want to be known not just for the music, but for the message behind it.”

Their debut original song, “Ayaw”, is a strong anti-drug anthem, currently available online.

“We want our listeners, especially young people, to think twice about drug use and understand the consequences.”

Naming the band

February Break wasn’t just a name pulled out of thin air. It marks a turning point in the members’ lives.

“Brylle and Samuel were part of a different group called The Next Episode,” the boys shared. “It was February 2023 when that band disbanded. That’s when we decided to form a new one and call it February Break.”

Their jam sessions became really refined acts-and finally, into victories on stage. February Break has already won five battle of the bands competitions within a a year, and you can tell that they are a force to reckon with.

For Brylle, music wasn’t always the plan.

“I used to dream of becoming a basketball player,” he recalled. “But during the pandemic, I had to stay indoors, and that’s when music entered my life.”

How music helps

With help and influence from his father—who was once in a band himself—Brylle picked up a guitar in August 2020.

His first gig was at a seaside bar with his father’s friends. That performance lit a spark that never faded.

“Since then, music has opened so many doors. I’ve met people, traveled to places, and even had fans asking for photos!”

But it’s not just about fame.

“Music helped me through sadness, stress, and loneliness,” he said. “It’s a way to express what I can’t say out loud. I write songs I relate to, and when I perform them, I feel lighter.”

The journey hasn’t only been musical—it’s been personal, too.

READ: Music and its powers: How it shapes our lives

“Through music, I’ve matured faster than most people my age,” Brylle said. “Some songs opened my eyes to the world’s realities. I even talk like an old soul sometimes.”

He also credits music for building his confidence and people skills. “I used to be shy. Now I can talk to anyone. And I’ve learned that patience is important—not every audience member is a fan, and not every gig goes smoothly.”

Music also strengthened family ties.

“My family has always been supportive. They’re there in every gig, cheering us on,” Brylle said. “That support keeps us going.”

Going all in

What are the band’s goals? It’s quite simple. The four just want to remain grounded yet hopeful.

“We want our songs to reach more people, maybe even be played on the radio. But for now, we’re focused on finishing school. If music takes us further, then we’ll go all in.”

This World Music Day, February break serves as proof that music can change lives not just with sound, but with soul.