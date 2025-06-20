Largest PHL dried fruits producer taps Aboitiz Upgrade Solar for PV rooftop project

Mandaue City, Cebu – Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI) has partnered with Profood International Corporation, the Philippines’ largest producer of dried fruits, for the installation of a 1.27 megawatt-peak (MWp) grid-tied rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system in the latter’s facility in Cebu.

AUSI is proud to support Profood in its sustainability journey. As one of the country’s largest exporters, their innovative shift to solar energy showcases how clean power can scale with industry. Engr. Gina Camacho-David Vice President, Head of Retail Sales and Solutions in AboitizPower

This is Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc.’s first rooftop solar installation in the region, with the project spanning four buildings within Profood’s production facility, and will be completed by the end of the year.

AUSI is a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corporation’s (AboitizPower) subsidiary Aboitiz Power Distributed Renewables, Inc. (APx) and Upgrade Energy Philippines, Inc. (UGEP). It develops, builds and operates distributed solar solutions catered to large commercial and industrial consumers, helping accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions across the country.

“By transitioning further into renewable energy, we are making a clear statement: sustainability is not a distant ambition, it is a present priority,” said Justin Uy, Chief Executive Officer of Profood International Corporation. “We are proud to stand alongside a partner like Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI), an organization that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and a greener tomorrow.”

“AUSI is proud to support Profood in its sustainability journey. As one of the country’s largest exporters, their innovative shift to solar energy showcases how clean power can scale with industry,” added Engr. Gina Camacho-David, Vice President, Head of Retail Sales and Solutions in AboitizPower.

Profood, which began in a home kitchen in 1978, has grown into a global brand known for its wide range of dried and frozen fruits, preserves, purees, concentrates, and juices. Its products are available in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Profood’s operations contribute significantly to rural development. Around 65% of Profood’s gross income supports rural communities, with the company regularly hiring local workers during mango culturing and harvesting seasons. More than 8,000 employees work in Profood’s factories nationwide.

“By integrating solar energy into their operations, Profood is not only reducing emissions but also setting a strong example of how renewable energy can support both business performance and environmental responsibility,” said Pieterjan Vanbuggenhout, Chief Operating Officer of UGEP.