Palace on Sara Duterte’s decision to skip Sona: ‘That’s her choice’

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang appears unconcerned about Vice President Sara Duterte’s absence in the upcoming State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

At a briefing on Friday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Duterte’s decision not to attend the event was entirely her own.

“If she doesn’t attend, even though she was invited as the Vice President, again, that’s her choice,” she said in Filipino.

READ: House official: Sara Duterte won’t attend Marcos’ 4th Sona

“If she won’t be able to hear about the programs and the accomplishments of the government and President Marcos Jr., that’s no longer our fault. It’s her choice,” Castro added.

Just like what she did in 2024, Duterte will skip Marcos’ fourth Sona, scheduled for July 28.

According to House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco, the Office of the Vice President sent a letter informing them of Duterte’s absence shortly after invitations were issued to government officials and other dignitaries. The letter did not specify the reason for her nonattendance.

Duterte also skipped last year’s Sona, appointing herself as a “designated survivor.”

A “designated survivor” is a government official chosen to assume the presidency in case of a catastrophic event. He or she is kept at a secure location whenever top national leaders convene in one place.

