OSLP Summit champions community empowerment through sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the most inspiring minds in sports leadership have gathered for the 2025 Online Sport Leadership Program (OSLP) Summit, at the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus in Mandaue City.

The summit formally kicked off with a welcome dinner on Thursday night, June 19, at Bai Hotel. Olympian Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez, head of the Mandaue City Athletics and Sports Development Office, led the ceremony by welcoming OSLP founders, officials, keynote speakers, and over a hundred participants.

“Thank you for building this incredible movement that continues to empower and unite sports leaders across the country,” said Tabal, who helped organize the event in collaboration with SHS-AdC athletic director John Ralph Christopher Inot.

“Your presence is a true honor. Your stories of discipline, courage, and excellence continue to inspire generations of Filipino athletes. You remind us all that the Olympic dream is possible—and it starts in communities like ours,” she added.

OSLP co-founders and Olympians Akiko Thomson-Guevarra and Noli Ayo were joined by keynote speakers Akendo Banerjee and A.J. Koikoi for the opening night.

For Thomson-Guevarra, the OSLP summit is about more than just leadership—it’s about building a stronger, united community through sports.

“This three-day summit focuses on storytelling and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of community-building. We hope to energize everyone involved and strengthen the already growing network of sports leaders. Our group may be small, but we aim to be cohesive and impactful,” she said.

Keynote speakers Koikoi and Banerjee also offered a preview of the topics they’ll discuss during their sessions.

Bridging societies through sports

Koikoi, an American multisport athlete based in Japan and a representative of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), highlighted the role of sports in conflict resolution and social integration.

“Sports can bridge societies. It’s something the United Nations has been working on for years—connecting people, closing gaps. That’s the power of sports and the importance of this summit,” Koikoi shared.

Banerjee, a former champion track athlete, representing the Mount Royal University in Canada, expressed his excitement to engage with local leaders.

“We want to empower the Philippine sports community, and this summit is a great space to exchange ideas while also learning from local stories and experiences,” he said.

The OSLP Summit continues through the weekend, offering workshops, talks, and collaborative sessions aimed at developing the next generation of sports leaders in the Philippines.

