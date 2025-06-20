Cebu’s MLBB champs to represent NAVI PH at MWI 2025 in Saudi Arabia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The all-Cebuana Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) world champions are set to compete under a new banner—NAVI PH—as they defend their crown at the MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 15 to 19.

Formerly known as Smart Omega Empress, the powerhouse roster features Gwyneth “not ayanami” Diagon, Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto, Rica Fatima “AMORE” Amores, Alexandria “LEXAAA” Dardo, Sheen “SHINOA” Perez, and Mery Christine “MERAAAY” Vivero—all proud Cebuanas ready to represent the Philippines once again on the global stage.

But this time, they won’t just be flying the country’s flag. Backed by Natus Vincere (NAVI), one of the most respected names in global esports, the team enters the tournament with added motivation—and a $150,000 grand prize on the line.

READ: Cebu’s Smart Omega Empress signs with Esports mogul NAVI

The move from Smart Omega to NAVI was announced earlier this week, creating buzz within the local esports scene. Though the team had already competed under the NAVI banner in earlier qualifiers this year, the official confirmation marks a new chapter for the reigning world champions.

In addition to NAVI PH, NAVI Malaysia (NAVI MY) will also be fielding a team in the tournament. NAVI’s acquisition of the former Smart Omega Empress squad ahead of the Athena League playoffs is seen as a landmark moment for Philippine esports.

In an interview with CDN Digital, NAVI PH team manager Rianne Dominique Magsino said the partnership with NAVI brought a fresh wave of confidence and belief to the squad.

“It’s no small achievement. I think it’s a reflection of their hard work and the passion everyone on this team has poured into their craft,” Magsino said.

Calling the shots for NAVI PH are head coach “KingSalman” Macarambon and assistant coach John Paul “Aggressive” Aveño, both instrumental in the team’s recent success. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP