Argao hit-and-run: Two men injured, victims refused treatment

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Two men were injured in what was initially believed to be a hit-and-run accident in Brgy. Poblacion, Argao town at around 5:25 a.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The Argao hit-and-run which was caught on CCTV involved a motorcycle and a pick-up vehicle.

The motorcycle was driven by a 24-year-old man, a resident of Balisong, Argao, and an LGBTQ member, who did not give his identity and refused to be hospitalized.

The two sustained injuries due to the vehicular accident.

Based on the CCTV footage acquired by the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the speeding motorcycle came from an interior road and was about to traverse on a highway.

However, a pick-up vehicle was also traveling the highway which resulted to their collision.

In the video, it can be seen that the pick-up vehicle did not stop after the collision and fled the area.

Police Captain Janus Giangan, chief of Argao Municipal Police Station, however, clarified that the pick-up truck driver did not flee but surrendered to the authorities after the incident.

Based on their investigation, the motorcycle driver was allegedly drunk during the incident and was speeding.

He added that the two parties have already settled amicably and no longer want to pursue filing charges against each other.

