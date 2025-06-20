Alex Santisima Jr. arrives in China for WBC Far East title duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based boxer Alex Santisima Jr. of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team has arrived in Yantai, China, ready for a major opportunity to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) Far East featherweight title.

Santisima, one of four boxing brothers in the Santisima family from Aroroy, Masbate, is joined by his siblings David and Aldren as he gears up to face Chinese hometown favorite Wensong Liu on June 22.

This marks the second international outing for the Santisima siblings in less than a month. Last May 31, his brother Gabriel fought for the WBO Oriental super bantamweight title in Foshan, China, but fell short against Zhong Liu via unanimous decision.

For Alex, this bout carries a personal mission, as he’s determined to avenge his brother’s loss with a win of his own on Chinese soil.

Liu, 27, brings a record of 12 wins (9 KOs) and 4 losses. He’s coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over compatriot Hanle Xie last May 10 in Shanghai, a bounce-back win after back-to-back losses in 2023, including a failed shot at the WBC Asian super featherweight crown.

Santisima Jr., meanwhile, holds an 11-1 record with five knockouts and is riding a three-fight KO streak.

He captured the WBF Australasian super bantamweight title last year after stopping Justine Darap in the third round. He followed that up with knockout wins against fellow Filipinos Ryan Ponteras and Ponciano Remandiman.

