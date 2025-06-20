MPBL 2025: Nueva Ecija routs Cebu Classic in 30-point blowout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Classic, soon to be rebranded as the Cebu Greats, suffered a crushing 30-point loss to the undefeated Nueva Ecija Vanguards, 78-108, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Thursday night, June 19, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Despite renewed hope following news of incoming management under Cebuano businessman Samson Lato of MJAS Zenith, Cebu couldn’t shake off its ongoing struggles. The team fielded only seven players and absorbed its fifth straight loss, falling to a 4-12 record and dropping to 23rd from 21st in the league standings.

The game showed early promise. Cebu trailed by just two at halftime, 50-52, thanks to strong performances from Mark Meneses, Ken Holmqvist, and veteran Paolo Hubalde. They clawed back from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, showing grit and determination despite the depleted roster.

But the second half told a different story. Nueva Ecija, behind a 20-2 scoring blitz that stretched the lead to 72-52, broke the game wide open in the third quarter and never looked back. The Vanguards, now 16-0, tightened their grip on the top spot in the league standings.

Jan Jamon and Hubalde led Cebu with 15 points each. Holmqvist and Dolan Adlawan added 12 apiece, while Meneses posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lean Martel and Brylle Meca combined for 15 points.

Nueva Ecija, on the other hand, was paced by veteran John Wilson with 17 points. John Byron Villarias chipped in 15, while Fil-Am recruit Nick Demusis tallied a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jayvee Marcelino and Jammer Jamito contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With Lato reportedly eyeing major roster reinforcements, Cebu hopes to bounce back in the coming games. But for now, the uphill climb continues. /csl

