Lapu road rage: Motorist files raps versus City Hall employee
CEBU CITY, Philippines- A motorist has come out to file a formal complaint against a Lapu-Lapu City Hall employee, who was involved in a road rage on Thursday morning, June 18, 2025, in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.
Lawyer Danilo Almendras, City Administrator of Lapu-Lapu, said that the complainant, Edcel Jay Lumungsod, visited their office yesterday to formally file a complaint.
Almedras added that they immediately informed their employee regarding the complaint, and they gave the latter three days to answer the complaint.
On Monday, Almendras said that they are expecting the employee to already submit his answer.
In a CCTV footage that Lumungsod posted on his Facebook account, it can be seen that the city hall employee struck him using what looked like a steel pipe.
Their conflict started after the city hall employee bumped the motorcycle of the complainant which damaged his plate number and signal light.
However, the city hall employee fled and refused to settle with the complainant which resulted in a commotion.
Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), revealed that the complainant has also visited their station to file a police report.
He added that they will also wait for the complainant if he will pursue filing criminal charges against the city hall employee.
